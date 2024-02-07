The Big Picture Celine Song is working on her second feature film, Materialists, a romantic comedy with potential stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.

Materialists will follow a high-end matchmaker in New York who falls in love with a wealthy man.

Song's directorial debut, Past Lives, is nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay at this year's Oscars.

After finding success with the critically acclaimed Past Lives, Celine Song is getting ready to work on her second feature. Titled Materialists, the movie will likely feature performances from Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, who are all currently in talks to star in the romantic comedy. The roles the performers will be taking on haven't been disclosed yet, but the premise of the story makes it clear that love will be in the air for the leads of Materialists. The upcoming release will be produced by Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler, and David Hinojosa, who were also involved in the making of Past Lives and A24 will distribute the film globally.

Materialists will follow a high-end matchmaker in New York who gets involved with a wealthy man. The project is currently believed to start filming this summer, although no specific dates have been disclosed. Before stepping into the unpredictable world of the upcoming romantic comedy, Johnson will be seen in Madame Web. The Fifty Shades of Grey star will portray Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who wakes up with the ability to see the future after surviving a terrible accident. The project will be very different from what Materialists is expected to be, with Johnson playing a new superhero on the big screen this month.

The other stars attached to star in Materialists have been very busy, too, with Evans recently starring in The Gray Man and Ghosted. The two streaming action titles allowed the actor to explore roles different from what he did for years while portraying Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, Pascal has been working hard on both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us.

What Is 'Past Lives' About?

Before re-teaming with A24 on the development of Materialists, Song earned plenty of acclaim for her work on Past Lives. The romantic drama follows Nora Moon (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), as their potential love story slowly unfolds over time. Years before the main plot of the movie took place, Nora and Hae Sung went on a date when they were twelve years old. While trying to reconnect as adults, they fall in love with different people. Past Lives is currently nominated for Best Picture and Best Screenplay at this year's Oscars, so we can hardly wait to see what Song does with Materialists.

Materialists does not yet have a release date. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. Past Lives is available to stream on Hulu.

Past Lives 9 10 Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Celine Song

