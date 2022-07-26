Fresh off of their performances The Mandalorian and Stranger Things, Pedro Pascal and David Harbour are set to executive produce and star in My Dentist’s Murder Trial, a limited series from HBO, according to Deadline. Pascal will star in the true crime series as Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the murder of Thomas Kolman, his friend. The series will be inspired by “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, false identities, and a lethal sedation,” a 2017 New Yorker article written by James Lasdun, who personally knew Nunez as his dentist.

The real-life Nunez, who had an affair with Kolman's wife, would eventually be found not guilty for murdering his friend. Despite that, the former dentist was still sentenced to prison for fraud charges after impersonating a C.I.A agent. It currently remains unknown how closely the show will follow the original article and what role Harbour will play in the series, but with two talents at the center of a true story, My Dentist’s Murder Trial could potentially be an interesting crime drama worth investigating into when it eventually debuts in the near future.

Widely known for his role in Stranger Things, other upcoming projects that Harbour will appear in include Violent Night, where he will play Santa Claus, and The Trasher, where he is set to star as Jimmy Galante, a real-life mobster. Pascal is set to reprise his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian Season 3 and will also star in HBO's The Last Of Us series, based on the popular video game of the same name. My Dentist’s Murder Trial will be penned by Steve Conrad, who previously wrote the scripts for Patriot, Wonder, and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. Conrad is currently penning the script for Tales of Dunk and Egg, a prequel series to Game of Thrones.

Pascal, Harbour, and Conrad will be executive producing the series alongside Molly Allen and James Lasdun. Bruce Terris, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, and Steve Tisch from Escape Artists will also serve as executive producers of the series.

Since My Dentist's Murder Trial is currently in early development, no release date has been set yet.