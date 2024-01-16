This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal made a surprise callout at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night, aiming for his recent rival, Succession’s Kieran Culkan. Coming to present an award, The Mandalorian actor wore a sling that he’s had since the Golden Globes a few weeks ago. He opened his presentation saying he’s been asked about how he got the shoulder injury. He boasted, “Kieran Culkin beat the sh*t out of me.”

For anyone out of the loop, this might have come as a surprise for anyone not in the know. Is Pascal and Culkin in the midst of another Hollywood beef? Not necessarily. In fact, the entire “beef” is fake. The faux feud began at the Golden Globes. Culkin won for Best Actor in a series for his role as Roman Roy. During his acceptance speech, via Variety, he said, “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again. But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple times.” He finished the speech crying out, “Suck it, Pedro!”