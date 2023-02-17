Between The Last of Us and the upcoming season of The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal will be ruling the tv landscape for some time to come. But this isn't his first time in a popular series. In 2013, Pascal appeared in the hit show Game of Thrones, though, unlike his more recent roles, he wasn't exactly a lead. Pascal plays Oberyn Martell, the charismatic prince of Dorne, but unfortunately, the character didn't last long. The series was famed for its willingness to kill characters, so it can be hard to remember everyone who died quickly.

Even so, Pascal's Oberyn makes an impression. Oberyn notably impacts the story by serving as the introduction to Dorne, but he does so much more than that. He stands out in King's Landing because of his unapologetic, showboat personality and general disdain for all things Lannister. And that allows him to make an impression on the audience in only seven episodes. Despite the limited time he gets, Oberyn has an important role in the show by shining a light on the events of Robert's Rebellion that most characters ignore. And who can forget his death, which was brutal even for Game of Thrones? It's Oberyn's death that sets the rest of the Dorne plot into motion, as well, meaning the other characters remember him long after he's gone. With Pascal's masterful portrayal, Oberyn dominates any scene he's in. Granted, Pascal had much to work with as the character has a rich history and unique personality.

Who is Oberyn Martell?

With the title of "prince," people may get the wrong impression of his role. Dorne's culture is different from the rest of Westeros. Oberyn has no claim on the Iron Throne or any recent relation to Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy). They use "prince" and "princess" instead of "lord" and "lady" when it comes to the Martell family. This is only the beginning of the Dornish culture that Oberyn introduces. As the younger brother of Prince Doran (Alexander Siddig), who holds the Martell family seat, Oberyn isn't set to inherit anything, but he doesn't seem to mind. He represents his brother, who cannot make long journeys. Oberyn also shows an unending devotion to his family. He is a skilled fighter, renowned for his skill with the staff. His unique and deadly fighting style and knowledge of poisons earned him the moniker "the Red Viper." He briefly trained as a maester in his youth but grew bored. Then he lived in Essos for several years, becoming a mercenary with the Second Sons and trying his hand at the fighting pits. Basically, Oberyn tried a little of everything.

Generally, Oberyn does what he wants. Though Dorne is more forgiving about bastardy, it's a big deal to the rest of the kingdom that Oberyn travels with Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma), his base-born paramour. The two enjoy the freedoms of their culture, visiting brothels together and sleeping with both men and women. Unlike other places in Westeros, Oberyn's fluid sexuality is accepted in Dorne. Oberyn is also the father of the eight bastard daughters collectively referred to as the Sand Snakes. These women have reputations as talented warriors, like their father.

When Does Oberyn Appear?

In Season 4, Oberyn travels to Kings Landing to attend King Joffrey's (Jack Gleeson) wedding in place of his brother. This is a slight to the Lannisters as they sent a second son rather than the head of the house, but with a history of tension between the Martells and the Lannisters since Robert's Rebellion, Tywin (Charles Dance) doesn't retaliate. Oberyn strikes up a friendship with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), ignoring the bad blood between their families. Oberyn's anger lies primarily with Gregor "the Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) and Tywin Lannister for the violent death of his sister and her children during Robert's Rebellion. As the wife of Rhaegar Targaryen, Elia was always a target, but the rumor is Gregor killed her on Tywin's orders after he slaughtered her children and raped her.

After Joffrey's death, Oberyn is asked to judge Tyrion's trial. Though he hesitates to work with Tywin, he agrees in exchange for a seat on the Small Council. Tywin also promises to allow him to confront Clegane. Despite his position, Oberyn doesn't put up with the political drama. Instead, he says everything exactly how it is, even when it offends others. Things take a turn for Oberyn when Tyrion's trial becomes trial by combat. Still set on his quest for revenge, he visits Tyrion, who says Oberyn will not find justice in King's Landing, but Oberyn insists that everyone responsible for his sister's death is there, and all he needs to do is act. With the Mountain set to fight for Cersei (Lena Headey), who accuses Tyrion of killing Joffrey, Tyrion is still in need of a champion. So Oberyn volunteers.

The trial is the perfect opportunity to kill the Mountain without consequences. But Oberyn refuses to wear heavy armor, despite the size of his foe. Throughout the fight, Oberyn teases the Mountain and shows off, twirling his spear and darting around. Oberyn impresses the onlookers but not Clegane. He reminds the Mountain of what he did to Elia, trying to get a confession. The Mountain knocks him down and breaks his spear, but Oberyn evades him, getting a new weapon from his squire and continuing the fight. But it doesn't end well for him. Clegane's brute force overpowers Oberyn's talents. Taking him down again, the Mountain knocks out Oberyn's teeth and gouges his eyes. Clegane confesses to his crimes against Elia and her children before finally crushing Oberyn's skull, leaving him to die in a bloody display. His death is one of Game of Thrones' more graphic and, therefore, more memorable. But Oberyn's quest for justice doesn't end with him. By inflicting a small cut on the Mountain, Oberyn gets his way, at least in part. Having laced his blade with Manticore venom, the prince of Dorne ensured the Mountain wouldn't survive the fight. If not for Qyburn's (Anton Lesser) experiments, Gregor Clegane would have finally died for his treatment of Elia Martell.

Oberyn's Importance

Oberyn's quest to avenge his sister (and ironically, his refusal to wear a helmet) may have caused his death, but that doesn't mean he isn't an important part of the story. By bringing the story of Robert's Rebellion front and center, Oberyn proved that Westeros had yet to recover from the war. But more than that, his death instigates Ellaria Sand and the Sand Snakes to seek revenge, targeting Myrcella (Nell Tiger Free). This snowballs into taking over Dorne. And it all began with Oberyn's loyalty to his sister. Oberyn's character is beloved by those in Westeros and those watching. Though he was only there for a brief time, he was a fascinating addition to Game of Thrones. And Pascal played the role so well, that it's no surprise Oberyn became a fan favorite.