Pedro Pascal is featured front and center in the latest episode of Hot Ones, the YouTube series where celebrities are interviewed while they eat increasingly spicy chicken wings. The Last of Us actor was eager to talk about his experience of playing Joel in HBO's hit television adaptation of the 2013 video game. As this has been a quite busy start of the year for Pascal, he also spoke about the new season of The Mandalorian, which is also currently airing on Disney+. The fact that the actor is the male lead in two of the biggest shows on television right now is nothing short of impressive, with The Last of Us breaking viewership records on HBO Max.

Throughout the interview, Pascal also took time to talk about how he was only a young boy when he moved to Los Angeles since the actor used to live in Texas. While he did have the dream of becoming a successful actor, he never imagined he would be in the position where is today, with a loyal, passionate fan base and multiple blockbuster roles on his resume. Sean Evans, the host of Hot Ones, was prepared to have a meaningful conversation with Pascal, having done extensive research for the questions included in the interview, going through every major step of the Chilean actor's career.

Before he traveled beyond the stars in the galaxy far, far away, or fought his way through a post-apocalyptic version of the United States, Pascal was seen in Westeros, when he played Prince Oberyn in Game of Thrones. As the younger brother of Doran Martell (Alexander Siddig), Oberyn was determined in his quest for revenge against Gregor Clegane for the death of his sister. Unfortunately, this obsession would lead the prince straight to his death, defending Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in a duel against Clegane. Pascal shared plenty of details surrounding the behind-the-scenes process for his death on Game of Thrones during the interview.

Image via HBO

The Mandalorian Versus The Sauce

During the second half of the video, Pascal gets to the point where the sauces he has to taste get to a very spicy point when Evans tells the actor that it is time for him to face a sauce called "The Bomb Beyond Insanity." Pascal seems very brave and excited at first, but as the hot sauce takes control of his mouth and throat, The Mandalorian star begins coughing and drinking big gulps of milk, even though he hates the drink, as he comically points out in the video. Pascal proceeds to cool his face with ice, while trying to concentrate on what he's saying instead of the fire in his mouth. Nevertheless, the Wonder Woman 1984 star lives to fight another day!

You can check out the complete episode of Hot Ones below: