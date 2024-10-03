Although some of Pedro Pascal's most famous roles have come on the small screen via The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and Game of Thrones, he's also starred in some blockbusters that have helped push his international box office total to new levels Thanks to the success of The Wild Robot, the animated film which Pascal features in alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Kit Connor, his international box office total is now over $900 million, at exactly $907 million. As it currently sits, The Wild Robot has earned $41 million domestically and $18 million in foreign markets for a total of just under $60 million, and that $18 million internationally is exactly what Pascal needed to get him over the hump. The Wild Robot has a long way to go before passing Pascal's next highest-grossing movie internationally, as The Adjustment Bureau earned more than $64 million overseas.

The most intriguing aspect of Pascal's international box office total passing $900 million is that it is more than double his domestic total, which currently sits at roughly $438 million. Each of the top three movies in Pedro Pascal's worldwide box office earned significantly more overseas than in the United States, with Kingsman: The Golden Circle barely passing $100 million domestically but earning a whopping $308 million overseas. However, The Great Wall has the biggest disparity, as the film earned only $45 million domestically but managed to haul in $289 million overseas for a worldwide total of $334 million. Pascal also stars as Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984, the DCEU film which $46 million in the U.S. and $119 million in foreign markets for a $166 million total on a $200 million budget.

Pedro Pascal Has Several Upcoming Movies That Will Bolster His Box Office Stats

In the next two years, Pascal has a few incoming projects that are sure to send his box office numbers straight into the stratosphere. He will star in Gladiator 2 later this year, the legacy sequel from director Ridley Scott. He will also star in several Marvel movies, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic. He will also star in The Mandalorian and Grogu as the voice of Din Djarin, and with the Marvel and Star Wars firepower behind him, these five projects alone may end up totaling more than his box office career has thus far.

The Wild Robot is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Release Date September 27, 2024 Main Genre Animation Expand

