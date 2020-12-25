With director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Pedro Pascal about playing Maxwell Lord. Since he has been asked so many questions about making the DC sequel, I tried to throw in a few new things like if he had any deleted scenes that didn’t make the final cut, his experience making David E. Kelley’s Wonder Woman pilot back in 2011 for NBC and if that might have prevented him from being cast in this movie, and we spoke briefly about The Mandalorian. Had I done the interview after seeing the Mandalorian finale, my question would have been different.

As all of you know, Wonder Woman 1984 finds Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman living in 1984 and squaring off against Maxwell Lord (Pascal), a media businessman and TV infomercial celebrity. He’s not the only villain in the film, however, as Kristen Wiig fills the role of Barbara Ann Minerva, a.k.a Cheetah. In addition, Chris Pine is somehow back as Steve Trevor…

Check out what Pedro Pascal had to say below. Further down the page is exactly what we talked about and the official synopsis.

Pedro Pascal:

How he worked on the David E. Kelley Wonder Woman pilot for NBC.

Did his character have any deleted scenes?

Since he is not on the set of The Mandalorian all the time, is there a day or scene he wishes he was the one in the suit?

Image via Warner Bros.

Here's the official Wonder Woman 1984 synopsis from WB:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers.Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

Image via Warner Bros.

Share Share Tweet Email

'SNL': Colin Jost Unwittingly Mocks His Wife, Scarlett Johansson, on "Weekend Update" Oh boy.