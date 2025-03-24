It's safe to say that Pedro Pascal has found his niche in Hollywood as an "unlikely father figure." Both The Mandalorian and The Last of Us see him playing a hardened warrior who ends up taking care of, then bonding with, a young charge. Pascal got the chance to play against type in The Bubble, Judd Apatow's mega-sized comedy movie for Netflix. The Bubble explores what happens when the crew of a major blockbuster, Cliff Beasts 6, ends up reacting with the pandemic forces to shelter in place in a luxurious hotel when COVID-19 first hits. Hilarity ensues, but clearly not enough, because The Bubble is one of Apatow's worst reviewed films.

It's pretty clear that Apatow intended for The Bubble to satirize the filming process that went into Jurassic World: Dominion, and the blockbuster filmmaking machine in general. But while large parts of The Bubble fall short, Pascal's performance isn't one of them. His performance as the mercurial, yet brilliant Dieter Bravo let him play against type while delivering some truly outlandish scenes; it also proved that Pascal had some serious comedic chops that he should embrace in future roles.

Pedro Pascal Had a Scene With Another Star Wars Alum in ‘The Bubble'

In playing Dieter, Pascal gets to poke fun at the approach to method acting; he has a blast in depicting Dieter as a haughty man who's clearly been roped into a big budget film to draw audiences to theaters and makes no bones of the fact that he thinks he's above this. But the funniest parts of The Bubble revolve around Dieter's vices, and how COVID slammed a lid on them. It's especially apparently when he tries to proposition the rest of the Cliff Beasts cast and crew, and even some of the staff at the hotel where they're staying during production. This eventually leads him to taking a combination of drugs, and a detox treatment that involves a defibrillator and two different shots of adrenaline. Pascal always gives all of his energy during his scenes, whether it's a rant about the Kit-Kats in the hotel minibar or shouting in horror while using the bathroom. It shouldn't be as funny as it is, but he has a commitment to the comedic side of his role that the rest of the cast seems to be lacking.

Pascal's wildest scene happens toward the middle of The Bubble, when Dieter drops a couple of tabs of acid and begins to hallucinate that his digital workout assistant Kate wants to have sex with him. What makes it truly wild is that Kate is played by Daisy Ridley, meaning that Star Wars fans who watched this scene were confused, disturbed, or both. Less creepy are Pascal's scenes with Maria Bakalova, who plays hotel clerk Anika. Dieter learns that Anika actually wants to get to know him rather than have a one-night stand, and thus their flirtations lend a sweeter side to The Bubble (leading to a scene in the credits that is absolutely hilarious.)

After ‘The Bubble,’ Pedro Pascal Shined in More Comedic Roles