Just a few months into the year, it's already clear that Pedro Pascal has taken TV by storm. As the lead of HBO's The Last of Us and Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Pascal seems to be everywhere right now. At first, these shows seem to have nothing to do with each other. As a part of the beloved Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian explores a familiar galaxy but centers on a less recognizable part of it, focusing on the culture and history of Mandalore rather than the Jedi. The Last of Us isn't an addition to an established franchise, but it is based on a video game of the same name. The post-apocalyptic story takes a grim look at human nature while exploring the end of the world. Yet, besides simply having the same lead actor, these shows are actually fairly similar. Though they have different settings, both shows put Pascal's characters in similar situations.

The Last of Us's Joel and The Mandalorian's Din Djarin find themselves protecting a uniquely important child as he drags them through dangerous circumstances. Through these characters, Pascal seems to be the go-to actor to play a reluctant dad. Yet despite their initial hesitation, Joel and Din alike become great fathers to their young charges. But parenting a willful teenager and a curious baby are innately different, so Pascal's characters cannot parent the same. Throughout these shows, Pascal embodies different stages of fatherhood, from infancy to young adult. But both show Pascal rising to the challenges of parenting.

Joel's Parenting Style

As Joel travels with Ellie (Bella Ramsay) through the apocalyptic landscape, they slowly developed a father-daughter relationship. Originally, Joel doesn't want the task, but he is forced into it, and as time goes on, he comes to love Ellie. Joel is well-prepared to take care of Ellie, not only because he knows how to fight the infected but because he raised Sarah (Nico Parker) first. Joel tragically lost his daughter twenty years before the main story, but parenthood is a reflex for him. Instantly, he knows how to protect Ellie and put her needs first. He tries to walk out of their way to avoid gory remains, thinking it will upset her. Though Ellie thwarts his efforts, Joel thought ahead, aiming to protect her from further trauma.

He looks out for her safety in many different ways. Joel repeatedly refused to give her a gun, despite the dangers they are in. Joel knows that without knowing what she's doing, she may hurt herself with the gun. But Ellie breaks that rule and saves him, and he relents. However, he gives her strict instructions on how to carry it and begins to teach her to use it when they have time. Teaching a fourteen-year-old to use a gun may sound like a dubious decision, but in the world in which they live, it's necessary. Joel will not always be there to protect her, and he knows that.

Even so, he does his best to shield her from the worst of it. He takes burdens on himself, so she doesn't have to. When they are attacked in Kansas City, Joel sends Ellie to hide while he does the fighting, but as it turns out, he can't handle it by himself, and Ellie shoots and kills an attacker. Despite his best efforts, Ellie is faced with the trauma of taking a life. Joel attempts to talk it through with her but doesn't push when she isn't interested, respecting her feelings. In fact, Joel always prioritizes Ellie's emotional well-being. When they reach Jackson, Joel wants his brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna), to take Ellie on because he fears failing her.

But Joel catches himself making the unilateral decision and lets Ellie choose as she is old enough. Because of their situation, Joel has to focus on Ellie's safety above all else, but he doesn't neglect her emotional well-being. He also makes it a point to treat her like an adult, speaking to her directly without talking down and allowing her to help when appropriate. His parenting style is fitting for a teenager who is already independent and has her own opinions. While Joel is naturally stand-offish, he eventually let Ellie in, making them an odd sort of family bound by mutual respect as well as their circumstances.

Din is a Different Kind of Dad With Grogu

Din Djarin faces different problems with Grogu. Despite being 50, Grogu is, for all intents and purposes, a baby. The force-sensitive child is non-verbal and completely dependent on others, namely Din. While at first, the Mandalorian is more unsure of his role, with two seasons under his belt, he's grown into it. When Grogu comes into Din's care, it's obligatory. Din rescues him, believing the client that wants Grogu is up to no good. Once he has Grogu, the Mandalorian code dictates that he should take care of the child until finding his home. But in that process, the two grew so close that Din was willing to compromise his entire belief system, not once, but twice.

First to get the information he needed to save Grogu and second so that Grogu could see his face before he left. After taking on the father role, Din had a lot of responsibility. He had to teach Grogu basic manners, which they are still working on, but that's life with a toddler. Din also has to find babysitters as they travel across the galaxy. Din can't take Grogu with him on every dangerous mission, but often, they don't know anyone on the planet. Of course, he's trusted less-than-ideal babysitters sometimes, but he's also found great ones, like IG-11 (Taika Waititi). But Grogu doesn't miss all the dangerous missions, and Din knows that, so he made sure his floating carrier can close, covering Grogu completely and protecting him when necessary.

As Grogu cannot communicate, he cannot express his needs to Din, but Din looks out and has learned to read his actions. Din's understanding of Grogu proves the amount of time and attention he gives his child. And Din makes a point to talk to Grogu, which is instrumental in children learning languages. He knows Grogu's favorite toy, the handle from his ship. When Grogu shows off his force abilities to Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Din encourages him and reacts as a proud father should, so Grogu certainly gets the positive reinforcement children need. Despite his young age, Din does his best to teach Grogu things, though not fighting (yet). He explains how to navigate the ship. Din must offer Grogu constant care, and he does so without hesitation. Grogu needs more coddling than Ellie simply because of his age, and Din is ready to provide that. Yet Din refuses to let Grogu always do as he wants, making sure the child isn't spoiled. The two share tender moments as well as stricter ones, but that is what Grogu needs.

Pedro Pascal Isn't Just a Daddy But He Plays the Ultimate Dad

Both Joel and Din rise to the occasion, and their child ends up choosing them above other caretakers, who could potentially offer more safety. Though Ellie and Grogu tend to be mischievous and get into trouble, both Pascal's characters do their best for their charges in difficult situations. With threats constantly following behind them, the battle-worn father figures bond with and care for their respective children, going above and beyond their initial duty. They parent differently, but they do so as their situations require. Both shows give Pascal the chance to play a fantastic dad. And that's why the audience loves these characters so much.