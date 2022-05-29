The actor shared that the two franchises have an "interesting relationship with one another."

Star Wars Celebration is in full swing, and while stories from across the galaxy far, far away are being celebrated this weekend, none is perhaps more popular than The Mandalorian, the series about the titular bucket-headed hero tasked with protecting a young Force-sensitive child named Grogu. The series was a massive success when it premiered on Disney+ in 2020, and Celebration tookT the time to honor the series with their Mando+ panel to discuss the success of the show, as well as its future.

The panel was attended by Mando creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, as well as Giancarlo Esposito, Carl Weathers, Temuera Morrison, and Katee Sackhoff among others, but the crowd was most excited to see series lead Pedro Pascal join the panel to discuss the legacy of his character Din Djarin alongside Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder, who are two of the other men beneath the Mandalorian helmet.

Collider’s own Maggie Lovitt was able to catch up with Pascal after the panel, to talk to him about balancing The Mandalorian as well as his new role as Joel Miller in The Last of Us, and about whether he'd be up for balancing a third franchise in the near future. He praised the work of Favreau and Filoni, and while he seems to love both roles equally, he's not sure there's room for another:

"I don't think I can handle a third, to be honest with you. I couldn't be happier with being a part of these two experiences. I find them in such interestin relationship with one another. I think that the love that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have for these stories is exactly why they're so beautiful to experience. And I will have to say the same for the people behind what we will eventuially see in The Last of Us."

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian': Rick Famuyiwa Upgraded to Executive Producer for Season 3 The Mando+ panel previewed the third season of The Mandalorian, an extended version of the footage released at Thursday’s Lucasfilm showcase. The season hits Disney+ sometime in February 2023, though an exact release date has not been revealed, and the footage revealed the return of Katee Sackoff as Bo-Katan, who seems to have a serious grudge against Din Djarin (Pascal) for his possession of the Darksaber, which makes him the ruler of Mandalore, homeworld of the Mandalorians, which Bo-Katan believes to be her birthright.

More details about the season are being kept under wraps, but fans were also treated to a first look at Ahsoka, including the reveal of Hera Syndulla, a fan-favorite character from Star Wars: Rebels. Ahsoka is also expected to premiere sometime in 2023, though no precise release window has been announced.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ in February 2023. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream now.

