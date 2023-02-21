If Pedro Pascal appears in one more project where he is reluctantly on the run with a child, we're going to officially call it a sub-genre, or maybe even its own genre. Pairing Pascal as the reluctant babysitter with young performers has become kind of a trend. With shows like HBOs new hit The Last of Us, the Disney+ stalwart The Mandalorian, and the 2018 film Prospect, the 47-year-old Chilean-born actor has been paired with two young teenage girls and little Grogu, a child learning to harness his immense powers using the Force. This is not a bad thing, mind you, and we're here for it. All three of the projects have been terrific, dramatic offerings that have done very well. There's something about Pascal and his somewhat curmudgeonly demeanor that plays quite well off of the exuberance and naivete of a young sidekick. While all three roles have that in common, each one of the pairings is a little bit different.

Joel and Ellie in 'The Last of Us'

The last thing Joel (Pascal) needs during a zombie-infested apocalypse is to have to be in charge of the safety of Ellie (Bella Ramsey). It's hard enough surviving on your own, having the burden of keeping a young girl alive is tough, even if this particular girl potentially holds the key to a cure for the fungal infection that has ended the world. Some of the best scenes in The Last of Us so far have been when the two are alone and Ellie tells Joel a corny joke, and he can't help but give in to a genuine smile or even a laugh between the two. His gruff, and sometimes surly exterior falls away, and you get a glimpse of the little kid inside of Joel if only for a few seconds.

The two also make for a pretty good pair of survivalists in a world crawling with clickers, bloaters, and other survivors that are sometimes the most dangerous element of all. The best part of the pairing is watching their relationship grow from a put-off adult taking care of a valuable asset at the beginning of the show and seeing the two form what is almost a father-daughter type of relationship as they trek across a perilous landscape with the possibility of death and danger at every turn. We are looking forward to seeing this relationship continue to evolve over the last several episodes of Season 1.

Ezra and Cee in 'Prospect'

In 2018, Pascal is again teamed up with a young girl in the indie science fiction thriller, Prospect. Though Cee (Sophie Thatcher) is right around the same age as Ellie, this relationship has a substantially different dynamic to it. Pascal's character, Ezra, is a miner on a distant planet who encounters Cee and her dad, Damon (Jay Duplass). After a disagreement and a scuffle, Ezra is indirectly responsible for Damon's death, leaving Cee unaccompanied on an alien planet filled with duplicitous and greedy miners digging for precious elements. Their relationship is fraught with fear and tension at first as Cee witnesses the death and is rightfully scared of Ezra, shooting him in the arm when he attempts to track her down.

Unsure of his motivation and having wounded Ezra, she is the one giving the orders to him holding Ezra at gunpoint while trying to determine his motivation for wanting to partner with her. Once Ezra explains the accidental killing of her father and apologizes for it, Cee slowly comes around to understanding that forming a partnership with the much older Ezra may be the only way she survives long enough to get off the inhospitable planet. The Zeke Earl and Chris Caldwell-directed drama is one of Pascal's more underrated roles as the relationship between Ezra and Cee drives the film and turns out to be a blessing in disguise for both of them.

Mando and Grogu in 'The Mandalorian'

The Jon Favreau-directed tandem in this Star Wars universe smash has a few more layers to it than the other two which see Pascal paired with two relatively normal English-speaking teenage girls. In the Disney+ hit, The Mandalorian, Pascal is the masked gunman journeying through the outskirts of a lawless galaxy where everyone seemingly has their own agenda and Mando has a reputation as a deadly gunslinger. And his partner is, well, not exactly your typical teenager either. Grogu (Baby Yoda) is a young alien who has shown to have tremendous potential using the Force, but at such a young age, he needs to be taught by older Jedi masters how to harness his enormous gift and discover how to best use his abilities.

The frustration Pascal's Mando shows in this show is most often out of frustration over the communication barrier and the impetuousness of his young passenger. Like in The Last of Us, having the responsibility of safeguarding such precious cargo also makes things tougher on Mando and is something that he didn't seek out, but landed at his feet anyway. Their relationship has its lighter moments when the tough, hardened bounty hunter has to show a softer side in an effort to both teach Grogu and keep him in line. We don't get the benefit of seeing Pascal's face much in The Mandalorian, so the actor uses his voice skills deftly to convey his irritation and at times, incredulity, at the actions of his young and naive passenger.

More Pascal-Child Pairings

There's an old saying, "If some is good, then more must be better." And we think that applies to this trend we are witnessing with Pascal and his young co-stars. We know we'll be seeing quite a bit more of it as The Last of Us still has a ways to go to conclude its first season and The Mandalorian is scheduled to release Season 3 of the Star Wars show on March 1. We definitely want more of this "genre" and if there are more projects in the works with a similar dynamic, then let's get them on the screen, big or small. It brings out the best in Pascal, and that always makes for entertaining viewing and successful shows.