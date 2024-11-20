Though Pedro Pascal rose to prominence in the mid-2010s and seemed to quite rapidly become a household name, he’d been active as an actor for years before then. His earliest credits date back to the late 1990s, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer being one of many shows he appeared in as a one-off character, later sometimes appearing in multiple episodes of a show, like with The Good Wife and Lights Out by the early 2010s.

A certain soon-to-be-mentioned high-profile fantasy show helped catapult his career forward, and since 2014, he’s been active both in film and on television. As such, going over the best work he’s done as an actor naturally means looking at both movies and TV shows, with some generally entertaining supporting performances in the former medium and a surprising number of starring roles in the latter.

10 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' (2017)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Admittedly, Kingsman: The Golden Circle is a pretty flawed sequel, because while it hits some of the high points that the original film did, it falters in other areas and doubles down on some stuff that really doesn’t work. It is technically more Kingsman, for better or worse. It plays some things safe, and in other areas, it takes risks, and on both counts, it’s hit or miss.

But – and this is a big but – Pedro Pascal is great in his supporting role here, and seeing as he’s one of the best parts of the movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle can cautiously be called one of the better films he’s been in. Pascal’s charming and shines in the over-the-top action sequences he gets to take part in, so The Golden Circle might well be worth a watch for any big fan of the actor for him alone.

9 'Prospect' (2018)

Directors: Zeek Earl, Christopher Caldwell

Prospect is a pretty solid science fiction movie overall, arguably no more and no less. It’s one of the more underrated films Pedro Pascal has starred in to date, here playing the father of a teenage girl, with the story following the two of them as they travel to a distant moon for the purpose of mining and collecting rare materials found there.

Complications ensue when other people want what the main characters are after, and then there’s inevitable conflict, struggles, and an eventual fight for survival. It’s pretty grounded in many ways, and Prospect, it’s fair to say, isn't quite a blockbuster by sci-fi standards… but anyone after something more intimate and small-scale could well get something out of this, with solid performances here from Pascal and Sophie Thatcher, who plays his character’s daughter.

8 'The Mandalorian' (2019-)

Creator: Jon Favreau

Most will admit Star Wars was in a bit of a shaky place in 2019 movie-wise, so The Mandalorian ended up being a breath of fresh air, at least for a little while. It broke away from the Skywalker saga (again, at least initially), and felt refreshingly episodic and pulpy, following a bounty hunter who ends up being the protector of a child originally known as “Baby Yoda” before formally being dubbed Grogu.

The first season of The Mandalorian had just enough of an overarching story to satisfy, all the while providing some fun and generally light-hearted self-contained adventures. Season 2 deepened the story and the connection to other Star Wars media while generally remaining enjoyable, but then season 3 dipped a bit in quality. Also, Pedro Pascal is really only in this as a voice role at this stage (you seldom see his face, owing to his character’s dedication to keeping his mask on), but he did bring a lot to the show early on, and continues to be solid, even into the less consistent third season.

7 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Director: Tom Gormican

Even though it has some shortcomings, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent did gift the world with a buddy dynamic between Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal, and that’s undoubtedly worth something. It’s a movie with an enticing premise, too, with Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself, and Pascal playing a wealthy criminal named Javi Gutierrez who’s a massive fan of this version of Nicolas Cage.

So, Cage travels to Javi’s island for a birthday event in which he stands to earn $1 million, and chaos ensues. As far as buddy comedy action movies go, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent mines some familiar territory, but Cage and Pascal, as a duo, elevate things considerably. Additionally, it is a fun tribute to Nicolas Cage and his eclectic body of work, so the movie does ultimately have more than enough going for it to make it worth a watch.

6 'Gladiator II' (2024)

Director: Ridley Scott