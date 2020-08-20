Pedro Pascal Joining Nicolas Cage in Movie About… Being Nicolas Cage

If you like your movies twisted with a blast of meta tomfoolery, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is going to be your new manna from heaven. Taking the identity trickery of Adaptation to one hundred new levels, the film stars Nicolas Cage as, well, Nicolas Cage. And now, per The Wrap, we know who’s going to be joining him down this rabbit hole: Pedro Pascal.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent features Cage as a washed up, unfulfilled, and financially impaired version of himself. To make a ton of money quick, Cage agrees to attend the birthday party of a super fan of his work for one million dollars. Pascal will play this fan, whose party takes a dark and twisted turn into the “dangerously obsessive,” and Cage must stay alive by recreating his most beloved moments as an actor. The film will be directed by Tom Gormican (That Awkward Moment) from a screenplay by Gormican and Kevin Etten (Workaholics), and is produced by Kevin Turen (Antlers), Kristin Burr (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), and Mike Nilon (Braven) for Lionsgate. It’s currently scheduled to begin production this fall.

I shall not lie: This film sounds like an utter treat. Pascal’s current standout role on The Mandalorian requires him to be masked most of the time, and I’m very keen on seeing his face chew through what sounds like a meaty, complicated part. Cage is, of course, quite the screen presence, and his deciding to be in this specific movie makes a lot of sense given how wild and self-parodic his image has become lately. I sincerely hope we get some of the interior shades we’ve seen in works like Adaptation and Mandy, but if he decides to go buckwild instead, I’m sure I won’t be that mad. Will movies like The King of Comedy, The Fan, and Big Fan have a new “dangerous fan” flick to enter the canon?

