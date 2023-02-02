The Last of Us lead Pedro Pascal recently let his guard down around a clicker, deciding to dance with one on the set of Saturday Night Live (SNL) — rather than run for his life. The official SNL social accounts shared the video on February 1 of Pascal shaking it as he prepares to host NBC’s long-running sketch show this week.

Pascal’s star power is potentially at an all-time high as he prepares to make his SNL hosting debut. The Last of Us — a post-apocalyptic HBO television series based on the popular video game franchise — premiered last month. Episodes release every Sunday via linear television and on HBO Max. And the show’s third episode, which dropped on January 29, hit 6.4 million in viewership. The Last of Us boasts the record for HBO’s biggest audience growth which had a 22% increase in eyeballs from the first to second episodes, jumping from 4.7 million to 5.7 million, the outlet reported. Further, the show has already been renewed for a second season.

At the time of the writing, The Last of Us has remained a juggernaut with its ratings as well, sitting at 9.3 on IMDB and with a 96% average Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. A popular meme making its rounds on social media states that Pascal has never starred in a television series that has a Rotten Tomatoes score lower than 89%. Specifically, Pascal is known for his roles as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones (89%), The Mandalorian in the Disney series of the same name (93%), and Javier Peña in Narcos (89%).

Image via NBC

The Last of Us follows Joel Miller (Pascal), a gritty smuggler who is tasked to escort Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) through a decaying world 20 years after a fungal infection threw humanity into a global pandemic, leading to the eradication of most human life. Several directors have made their mark on the 10-episode first season, including Craig Mazin, Jeremy Webb, and Ali Abbasi. Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who is also credited with directing one episode, are The Last of Us’ co-creators and writers. The series also stars Nick Offerman as Bill, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller, and Anna Torv as Tess.

You can watch Pascal’s Saturday Night Live dance party with the infected zombie below. He’ll host the upcoming episode on February 4, working alongside musical guest Coldplay.