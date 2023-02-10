Pedro Pascal is quickly becoming the face of genre television, and for good reason. He gave the Star Wars universe a jolt of creative energy in The Mandalorian, helping to launch Disney+ and quickly cementing his Din Djarin as a fan-favorite character. And he's been part of one of HBO's biggest hits in years with The Last of Us, which has managed to both honor and expand upon the world of the video game it's based on. But with last week's episode of Saturday Night Live, Pascal also proved that he has the chops for humor as well as action. Every sketch he was a part of was a blast, due to a few key factors.

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Pedro Pascal's Best Sketches, Ranked

Pedro Pascal's Sense of Comic Timing Is Impeccable

Image via NBC

Comedy is all about timing. You have to know when to deliver the punchline (or in certain cases, a visual gag) so that your audience will burst out laughing. Pascal has an innate sense of said timing, which is probably why all of his sketches had at least one laugh-out-loud moment. Case in point: the "Big Hollywood Quiz" sketch. In the vein of most SNL game show parodies, it features a twist in Pascal's Robert being woefully unaware of modern-day media. It's absolutely hilarious to watch Pascal's face twist in befuddlement as he struggles to name beloved Netflix programs like Ginny & Georgia, yet nail quotes from classic shows like M.A.S.H. And let's not forget the part where he's asked to name three movies that debuted in the last five years!

And this isn't the first time that Pascal has shown his comedic timing. In last year's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he played Nicolas Cage superfan Javi and was prone to some well-timed bursts of comedy. The standout scene has to be when Cage (playing a... semi-fictional version of himself) and Javi get high and imagine shadowy figures are chasing them. They attempt to leap a wall, only to realize that they could have walked around it, to begin with. It's moments like these that prove Pascal can be a winning comedic force.

Pedro Pascal Shows a Willingness to Roll With the Punches

Image via NBC

Pascal also throws himself 100% into his roles, and that didn't change when he took on SNL hosting duties. A key example comes during the Super Mario sketch. It reimagines the famous video game plumber in the same gritty vein as The Last of Us, with a dash of Mad Max: Fury Road thrown in for good measure. Bowser (Kenan Thompson) is depicted as more of a crime boss than an actual dragon, and Mario has to transport Princess Peach (Chloe Fineman) across a post-apocalyptic Mushroom Kingdom. It's completely, utterly ridiculous... but what makes it funny is that Pascal plays it completely straight.

And that's not even the craziest sketch of the night. That honor goes to the "Wing Pit," which features Pascal as the host of a Super Bowl party. The fictional Wing Pit delivers an escalating number of orders, ranging from your standard party platter to the ominous-sounding "Chick-nobyl." And through it all, Pascal reacts accordingly — at first with joy, then confusion, and then utter despair. It has to be seen to be believed.

Pedro Pascal Can Laugh at Himself

Image via NBC

But the biggest takeaway of the night is that Pascal is willing to laugh at himself as much as we are. Not only did the Super Mario sketch give a good ribbing to The Last of Us, but the "Fancam Assembly" skit poked at the Internet's tendency to make TikTok edits of Pascal. His befuddled teacher struggles to grasp Gen Z lingo and is shocked at how fast said edits appear. One even happens as he's making a presentation.

And it only gets wilder from there — the edits themselves aren't far off from what you'd actually see on TikTok. That's not even mentioning the surprise Sarah Paulson appearance! When all is said and done, Pascal has a natural gift for comedy, and the world needs more of it.

(Speaking of editors, the SNL editorial team is currently striking for fair contracts with NBC. You can sign their call to action here.)