Pedro Pascal continues to dish up the goods. With the final episode of HBO's ultra-compelling The Last of Us having aired this week, the versatile actor's unique screen presence is in high demand. Santiago-born, Pascal moved to New York after spending much of his childhood in Texas. The dramatically gifted, comically on-point performer has made leaps, bounds, and triumphant charges since turning in brief but memorable performances on TV from the late 90s to early 2010s. From playing the ill-fated Eddy in Buffy, to matching the charm of Simon Baker as an amiable FBI Agent in The Mentalist, there's always been a distinct energy in Pedro Pascal's performances — one of which that often gets overlooked is his role in The Equalizer 2.

The Equalizer 2, which sees director Antoine Fuqua take the reins once more as director, is a little more than a straightforward action movie and represents a different sort of role for Pedro Pascal. Sure, the immaculately staged set pieces for the most part deliver on the thrills front, but the film also bears a keen eye for character dynamics. Scenes shared between Denzel Washington's philosophical vigilante McCall and Ashton Sander's wayward-but-talented arts student easily make for some of the sequel's best moments. McCall ultimately serves as something of a mentor to Miles, encouraging him to fully embrace his artistic potential and not allow his talent to fall by the wayside.

Similarly arresting are the moments shared by Washington and Pedro Pascal's character Dave York, a former colleague of McCall's who went rogue in the wake of the former's apparent death. York is a highly-trained operative with a clandestine agenda and the full extent of his renegade motivations are not fully revealed till around the 75-minute mark via a tantalizing two-hander sequence between the two thespians. Like an object upon a teetering table, you know something's about to go down, and when it does - it's exciting! While some of the story beats are no-doubt familiar, Fuqua's proven chops at setting danger-desensitized central characters against maelstrom scenarios shines through.

'The Equalizer 2' Is a Change of Pace for Pedro Pascal

2018 was a showcase year for Pedro Pascal. His film appearances were uniformly excellent and the Narcos afterglow still lingered brightly. Prospect, an underrated low-budget sci-fi drama saw the actor assume the lead, sport a spacesuit and adopt the role of reluctant-turned-sympathetic protector on an alien planet. Sounds almost like a precursor for what was around the corner. He also made a memorable albeit fleeting appearance in one of the most powerful, moving films of that year - Barry Jenkins' affecting Beale Street Must Talk — an adaptation of James Baldwin's novel. The gritty Equalizer 2 provided the opportunity for Pascal to screen-partner Denzel Washington, a chance most would jump at.

Unlike the aforementioned characters of the same year who were all inherently decent individuals, Dave York's moral compass shifted sharply somewhere in the seven years McCall was off the grid (and presumed dead). As the character is introduced, he is now with the DIA and part of the investigative team looking into the mysterious death of McCall's former colleague and loyal friend Susan Plummer (Michelle Leo). Ambushed in her Brussels hotel room, McCall avers she was targeted by assassins for knowledge she possessed concerning an earlier hit on two noted agency affiliates, sloughing off suggestions it was a random robbery. York initially comes across as a sympathetic, subtly good-humored straitlaced type. A resolute enforcement official who keeps it composed. There's nary a ripple on the surface till a little later on, when cracks begin to appear in the empathetic facade. The brooding intensity housing more than meets the eye.

Pedro Pascal & Denzel Washington Have Electric On-Screen Chemistry

The first interaction between McCall and Dave York takes place at a park in a Northeastern city and the reunion between the two chaps set the stage for what's to come with precisely the right level of intrigue. Embracing after years of no contact, the two former comrades exchange stories and reminisce once York's initial befuddlement at McCall's 'alive' status subsides. In fact, Pascal's portrayal of a man whose world has been upturned upon discovering McCall's reemergence is telling once the reveal arrives.

McCall, whose physical prowess remains imposing, keeps a lower profile these days. In between being a good neighbor and occasionally avenging injustice, he is a devoted and high rated Lyft driver. As the film opens, we see him save the kidnaped child of a Bostonian bookshop owner after dispatching villains on a Turkey-bound train. For the most part though, he has withdrawn to the eaves of life while taking occasional steps away from his low-key existence to emphatically right wrongs. His skills are still firmly intact. Dave's are also intact, but he uses them for different purposes.

It would seem their friendship is renewed, but as McCall's questions mount, so too does York's caginess. The conversation sequence between two actors at different career stages serves as an enthralling showcase for a pair of characters once close now potentially at an impasse. There are flickers of tension, suggestions of suppressed secrets, but for first time viewers, the assumption is York is merely surprised at the revelation McCall is still alive. Pascal portrays York as an individual fully devoted to what he knows, regimented, while keeping his compassion in check. Following their tête-à-tête in the park, McCall continues investigating. After determining Plummer's death was premeditated and the handiwork of trained professionals with ulterior motives - he informs York of this, insisting the earlier hit was also staged by well-trained perpetrators.

Pedro Pascal Gives York's Motivation Depth

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Pedro Pascal has notched up an array of memorable characters. Before inducing hysterics alongside Nicolas Cage as Javi in last year's The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he played a smarmy corporate type who is actually a vampire in the indie cult film Bloodsucking Bastards and later joined the ensemble of the Kingsmen sequel. And a few years after playing Oberyn Martell, he joined Oscar Isaac and company on the set of Triple Frontier. From the dramatic to the comedic, there's great breadth to his filmography. Here, he renders Dave York, who could've just been a boilerplate villain, a conniving, memorable foil for Washington's McCall. Cerebral, but brutal. And seeing the two actors lock horns once again at the York residence, in what serves as the major reveal and forerunner to the third act, makes the flick worth watching in itself.

McCall discovers the assassin sent to get rid of him on a routine Lyft run actually called York before entering the vehicle, and the penny drops with a resonant trill. His former friend is now certainly a foe. Spearheading rogue missions indiscriminately, carrying out 'jobs' with his gang of thugs, York's concept of morality is now diametrically opposed to the redemption-seeking McCall. The confrontation at the table, once York's family vacates the room, is riveting in its minimalism. It's simply two actors massaging the scripted words to their liking. Washington, who can turn the everyday into the transcendent oozes cool and composure, calmly probing for answers regarding York's systematic nonchalant ruthlessness. Pedro Pascal's York doesn't feel cornered so much as exasperated he's been found out. The tension simmers while a literal storm begins to kick up outside.

'The Equalizer 2' Has a Head-Spinning Third Act

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The finale is full on, overblown to be sure. However, it serves as the final confrontation between two characters whose paths have diverged dramatically, and the final moments between Pascal's York and Washington's McCall. York and his platoon zero in on an expectant McCall at his former beachside residence in the midst of a category-million storm and the results are thrilling if predictable. What's not predictable is the effective subplots Fuqua employs to elevate emotional investment. When Sanders' Miles, indebted to McCall's generosity, is dragged into the situation, the stakes are risen considerably. In what is essentially a well-paced genre flick, the mileage Fuqua gets out of his three chief characters is noteworthy. The chemistry is sound, the rapports credible enough.

The three leads, who anchor proceedings with aplomb, make The Equalizer 2 a solid entry in the director's canon. In a string of diverse characters over the course of an increasingly interesting body of work, Pedro Pascal here fashions one of the more enigmatic roles in his eclectic pantheon. Initially we're led to believe one thing, only to realize we're dealing with something entirely different under the cover of darkness.