Pascal also teases when filming might begin for 'The Last of Us' Season 2 and discusses the physically demanding task of recording “efforts.”

You can’t tread far across the digital frontier without stumbling across Pedro Pascal’s name, no matter the fandom – and we are not mad about it. Still fresh off the massive success of his other series, HBO’s The Last of Us, Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down with Pascal during a junket for the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian Season 3. During the interview, Pascal discusses some of the filming and editing processes with us, explaining why working on a single season takes time and even shares how Mando’s helmet affects scenes. He talks about the physically demanding task of recording efforts and teases the surprises fans can expect from Season 3. Pascal also reveals some pretty big news about filming for The Last of Us Season 2.

In Season 3 of the Star Wars series, we’re heading for Mandalore. After Din Djarin (Pascal) was cast from his clan for breaking their creed and removing his helmet at the end of Season 2, Mando was informed by The Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he must travel to Mandalore in order to restore his honor. Having reunited with Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) in The Book of Boba Fett, after his adopted child chose to leave his Jedi training, and equipped with the Darksaber and a brand-new N-1 starfighter, The Mandalorian’s next adventure is for redemption.

Season 3 also sees the return of Giancarlo Esposito as the now-incarcerated Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Amy Sedaris as mechanic Peli Motto, and more. One of those aforementioned surprises will be when Season 3 welcomes the beloved Christopher Lloyd to the Star Wars universe in an undisclosed role! For more on The Mandalorian Season 3, check out the interview in the video above, or you can read our full conversation below.

COLLIDER: What's really funny is, it's someone you met when we saw each other at a premiere thing.

PEDRO PASCAL: Was it the premiere for Mando– No, it was the Skywalker premiere!

Image via Disney

I forget what it was, but I'll tell you off-camera. Listen, I really want to start with–

PASCAL: We're talking about how fabulous his shirt is, and there's a lot of context to how great the Remo Williams shirt is. He was surprised that I knew what Remo Williams was, and I almost hit him.

That's actually true. You have a thing about violence and reporters. It's definitely been noted, and I appreciate you not hitting me today.

PASCAL: [laughs] You're so welcome. I'll restrain myself for you. I want that to get out there, that I beat up reporters.

I'm obviously… I was going to curse, but I want to start with, I'm very happy with how well things are going for you and I just want to say, as a fan of your work, it's great to see.

PASCAL: Thank you so much, and as a fan of your nails, I would like you to show them to me, please. Oh, come on, please?

I only have four minutes… I'm not trying to be...I've seen all of The Last of Us, including the finale. People are going to love it. I just have to ask you real quick about that. Do you think there's a chance you'll be filming the second season this year?

PASCAL: In the year 2023? Oh, what season are we in now? We're getting into spring? Yes, there is a chance. Yes.

Image via HBO

Awesome. Moving into [The Mandalorian]. I'm curious how the recording process works because you have eight episodes this season. Are you actually recording all eight episodes in one day?

PASCAL: God no. [laughs] No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. No.

Can you explain a little bit about how it works?

PASCAL: Oh it's a very extended process in post, and [there are] so many different ways to dip back in and finesse, look at the episode again, change some of the writing, [there are] no lips that we’re matching. And so from the beginning, in Season 1, even scenes that there is absolutely zero sound issue with me in the suit, and playing the scene, there's still opportunity to go in there and fine-tune and make it as good as what everybody gets to experience when it releases.

Do you enjoy recording the “efforts,” or do you dread those days?

PASCAL: The efforts are very important and pretty hilarious. It would be great to be able to see that. They always happen, very, very generously, towards the end of a recording session so that none of the really important stuff is compromised by an exhausted voice or body.

Image via Disney+

I've spoken to a lot of people that do voice-over stuff, and they talk about how the efforts can just wreck you by the end of the day.

PASCAL: Yeah. Because the only way to make them really sound real is for it to be real. It's very physical.

I can't wait to see Season 3, and I'm curious, how would you compare Season 3 to the first two seasons?

PASCAL: It's a good question. Without giving anything away, I would say that the surprises are not necessarily what you would expect from our experience with surprises previous to this season. There's a kind of approach to the way the story is told that is sort of unexpected, and I love that. I know it's all very vague, but it's surprising what the surprises are. Surprise! Surprise, my saliva is traveling through the light towards the camera as I say “Surprise!”

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.