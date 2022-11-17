Who doesn’t love a good ensemble film? According to Deadline a new one is well on its way, with quite the cast already attached. The new film, The Uninvited, has entered production with Pedro Pascal, Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser, and Lois Smith attached to star. The upcoming film will be the first narrative project from acclaimed documentary filmmaker Nadia Conners.

Currently, the exact plot and nature of the roles are being kept under wraps. However, it is said the film will center on a party that gets interrupted by an uninvited guest. What follows is “a comedy of errors, deep reckonings and a reordering of life. ”

The Uninvited is both directed and written by Conners. The director is best known for her documentary work, which includes the environmental documentary The 11th Hour and the documentary short This Is All Of Us. The Uninvited will be Conners' first time making a narrative feature. About getting to make the film, Conners said: “To have such an incredibly talented cast, with strong chemistry, and dynamic producers, on my directorial debut is really a dream come true.”

Image via CBS

RELATED: Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis & More Join 'Freaky Tales'

Pascal is best known for his roles in series like Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, as well as films like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. He can next be seen in the upcoming highly anticipated HBO series The Last of Us. Goggins is an Emmy-nominated actor known for such series as Justified and The Righteous Gemstones and the upcoming series adaptation of the video game Fallout. He is also married in real life to the director, Conners.

Reaser is likely best known for her role in the hit Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House. She has also had major roles in the Twilight film series, The Handmaid’s Tale, Easy, and The Good Wife. Smith recently appeared in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. She has also appeared in other critically acclaimed films like Lady Bird and The Nice Guys, as well as series like Ray Donovan and The Son.

The Uninvited is being produced by Rosie Fellner, Carlos Cuscó, and Ari Taboada. Executive producers on the project include Cassian Elwes and Naomi Despres. About the upcoming film, Fellner said:

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Nadia, her witty and intelligent script, such a high calibre of talent, and creative and supportive partners at Foton Pictures, and Cassian and Naomi, it really is an exciting task ahead of us.”

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on The Uninvited as it continues its production. Check out an interview Collider had with Pascal below: