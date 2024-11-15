The growing popularity of streaming services and the challenges that independent films face when heading into widespread release have made it increasingly difficult for smaller titles to earn the attention that they deserve. Even if a film has a successful debut at a festival event or screening, it may take months for it to be accessible to audiences outside of the niche market. The Uninvited is a clever dramedy that earned strong responses from its debut at the SXSW film festival earlier this year but has failed to generate sustained buzz heading into the fall season. While it can be easy to overlook these sorts of micro-budget indie films when there are so many award-season contenders and potential blockbusters vying for public attention, The Uninvited is an insightful analysis of what Hollywood looks like today and features very memorable performances from Walton Goggins and Pedro Pascal.

What Is ‘The Uninvited’ About?

Image via Rosebud Pictures

The Uninvited is set during a house party in modern-day Los Angeles and follows a series of couples as they interact over the course of a chaotic evening. The former actress Rose (Elizabeth Reaser) has slipped back into her responsibilities as a “homemaker” as her husband, Sammy (Goggins), plans to take the next step in his career as an agent. Sammy’s plan rests on convincing his old friend Gerald (Rufus Sewell), now a successful movie star, to join his burgeoning new business. However, the evening is thrown off course when the elderly woman Helen (Lois Smith) arrives unexpectedly, forcing both Sammy and Rose to accommodate her. Also visiting their home is the successful actor Lucian (Pascal), who has never gotten over his romantic feelings for Rose.

The Uninvited uses the limited nature of its setting quite well, as the action never strays beyond the Hollywood Hills home in which Rose and Sammy hold their festivities. Despite how beautiful the location looks outside from an onlooker’s perspective, its interior is riddled with structural issues, suggesting that the relationship between Rose and Sammy isn’t quite as joyous as they have managed to convince their guests it is. Although The Uninvited marks writer/director Nadia Conners' first feature-length film, there’s enough movement and clever editing to indicate that it is more than just a concept for a stage play that was brought to life on the big screen. Connors is incredibly judicious in how she gives each member of the ensemble room to have an intimate moment, which should generate anticipation for whatever project she decides to work on next.

​​

There’s a lot of humor to be found in The Uninvited, as the film sheds a spotlight on how arrogant figures of Hollywood can be, as they are keen to judge someone based on their outward appearance. However, The Uninvited is a surprisingly clever analysis of the difference between the “haves” and the “have nots,” as the debate over who deserves a seat at the party has a lot to say about the class divide in a capitalistic society. Despite Sammy’s initial hesitation to allow Helen into his home, Rose later finds that the elderly woman actually has some interesting advice on what her priorities should be. Similarly, Sammy grows increasingly agitated when he realizes that Gerald has no intention of being loyal to him and that their friendship is all but a complete ruse. Conners does a great job at shifting the tone from being lighthearted to genuinely uncomfortable.

The Uninvited does a great job at showing a different side of its stars, with Goggins in particular giving one of the most emotionally vulnerable performances of his career. While he has become best known for playing villains on several prestige television shows like Justified, The Shield, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout, Goggins perfectly slips into the role of an emotionally challenged man fighting against his anxieties that he is no longer relevant. Similarly, Pascal is perfectly cast as a highly popular Hollywood star, as it feels like he may be drawing from his own experiences. Pascal and Goggins certainly have bigger projects lined up in the immediate future, but The Uninvited is a smaller gem that is just as worthy of attention. Films like The Uninvited prove that budget and scale truly do not matter if there is a good story to tell.

The Uninvited A stranger crashes a party, sparking a comedy of errors, and a reordering of life. Release Date November 15, 2024 Director Nadia Conners Cast Pedro Pascal , Walton Goggins , Rufus Sewell , Elizabeth Reaser , Lois Smith , Eva De Dominici , Kate Comer , Annie Korzen Runtime 97 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

The Uninvited is available to rent on PVOD on November 19 in the U.S.

Rent on PVOD