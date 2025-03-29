Pedro Pascal seems to be everywhere these days, with good reason. Pascal is one of this generation's best, an actor that can bring the gravitas when needed, as in The Last of Us, and has a deft, criminally underused comic touch, with his Saturday Night Live guest host appearance one of the best in the show's long 50-year history. Back in 2019, his role as the titular bounty hunter in The Mandalorian elevated his fame, and shortly after, he'd find himself playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman: 1984, released in 2020 (but filmed in 2018). Reception to the movie was mixed, but the reception to Pascal's part in it was significantly better. Only it wasn't the first Wonder Woman project Pascal featured in. You'd have to go back to 2011 for one of his earliest roles, in the ill-fated pilot for Wonder Woman.

There Was Little Interest in 'Wonder Woman'

In October 2010, it was announced that the man behind small-screen hits like The Practice and Ally McBeal, David E. Kelley, was bringing Wonder Woman back as a TV series for the first time since the iconic 1970s series Wonder Woman starring Lynda Carter. Somewhat surprisingly, the response was muted, with networks largely passing on the project. Finally, in January 2011, NBC picked up the series to pilot, and in February, it was announced that Adrianne Palicki would be the Amazing Amazon. Joining her would be Elizabeth Hurley as the villainous Veronica Cale; Cary Elwes as Henry Detmer, who runs operations for Diana's company; Justin Bruening as Steve Trevor, here as a former boyfriend employed by the Justice Department; and, of course, Pedro Pascal as Detective Ed Indelicato, who serves as the police department liaison for Wonder Woman. The project was finally underway, but the fan outcry over a released picture of the new costume, forcing NBC to change it, should perhaps have been heeded as an omen of things to come.

The pilot begins with Wonder Woman, hot on the trail of a criminal with super-strength, who knocks him out, taking a blood sample before leaving the scene. She returns to Themyscira Industries, a corporation she runs as Diana Themyscira, that owns and operates the image of Wonder Woman as both a role model and crime fighter. But for those times she doesn't want to be a hero or CEO, she becomes Diana Prince, a normal, rom-com-watching woman with a cat. Diana connects the dots between the man and the death of a teenage boy, and it all goes back to Veronica Cale. The villainess has been distributing illegal drugs that give its users super-human strength and endurance (without the "side-effects may include death" warning). As Wonder Woman, Diana confronts Cale directly, using her lasso to throw Cale against the wall. Cale is arrested, and Wonder Woman is met by Justice Department representative Steve Trevor, her ex, who will be working with her in a professional capacity and is now married.

Pedro Pascal Was Devastated by 'Wonder Woman's Failure