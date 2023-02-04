'The Last of Us' And Pedro Pascal's Best Movies & TV Shows, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Pedro Pascal’s talent is undeniable. The actor has truly worked from the ground up, playing only small parts in film and television for around 20 years. It was not until his breakthrough in the hit series Game of Thrones that he rose to prominence.

RELATED: Pedro Pascal to Host 'SNL' With Musical Guest Coldplay

After his small stint on the fantasy series, he has gone on to have an illustrious career of leading roles, acting in Disney+, HBO, and Netflix productions. Luckily, the fine folks at Rotten Tomatoes have narrowed in on the best of his performances to date.

1 'The Last of Us' (2023)

Based on the hit videogame of the same name, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic drama series produced by HBO. The plot takes place 20 years after a mutated fungal infection spread across the world, causing a global zombie-like pandemic.

RELATED: 'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Quiz Each Other in New Video

The series received a 97% on the Tomatometer, making it one of Pascal’s most acclaimed performances yet. Fans of Pascal should absolutely consider watching this show, and fans of the videogame series will admire Pascal’s dedication to the role of Joel.

2 'If Beale Street Could Talk' (2018)

If Beale Street Could Talk is an adaptation of the novel by great writer James Baldwin. The film follows a young woman as she goes out to fight to clear the name of the man she love who has been wrongfully accused of a crime.

Pascal plays a character named Pietro Alvarez, a man who sets up the meeting between two major players in the case. The movie received a 95% on the Tomatometer. Even though Pascal did not have a huge role, his part in the film was pivotal.

3 'The Mandalorian' (2019-)

Image via Disney

Perhaps Pascal’st most well-known role is The Mandalorian in the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian is a Star Wars television series set after the fall of the Empire. The series follows a bounty hunter trying to survive and the unlikely friendship between him and a mysterious and powerful alien creature that looks eerily similar to a Yoda.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

The series received a 93% on the Tomatometer, making it one of the best shows with Pascal in a leading role.

4 'Calls' (2021-)

Calls is a 2021 AppleTV+ web miniseries that is based on a French series of the same name. The show is told through a series of interconnected phone calls that, when put together, all tell the story of a group of strangers whose lives become a mess just before an apocalyptic event.

Pascal is just one star among many in the series, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Aubrey Plaza, Ben Schwartz, and more. Calls received a 95% on the Tomatometer, and Pascal’s performance is not at all to be missed.

5 'Narcos' (2015-2017)

Image via Netflix

Narcos is a crime drama television series surrounding the illegal drug trade and retaliation of law enforcement in response to the ring. The series specifically focuses on the Medellin Cartel in Colombia.

In the first three seasons, Pascal plays a character named Javier Peña, a DEA agent who was given the task of bringing down a Colombian drug lord. On the Tomatometer, the show received an 89%. Narcos is a very gripping watch, and Pascal does a great job in the role.

6 'Prospect' (2018)

Image Via Dust (Gunpowder & Sky)

Prospect is a science fiction film that follows a father and a daughter who travel to a distant moon in search of valuable resources and encounter dangerous and strange extraterrestrial inhabitants. Pascal plays Ezra, a rival prospector who acts as an antagonist.

RELATED: Exclusive: 'Prospect' Filmmakers Sell Sci-Fi Series to Amazon Studios

The film received an 89% on the Tomatometer, making Prospect one of the higher-rated movies that Pascal has been a part of. Regardless of ratings, Pascal offers an incredible performance and any sci-fi junkies should try watching this film.

7 'Game of Thrones' (2011-2019)

Emmy-winning and global phenomenon Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama television series based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R. R. Martin.

The series, with a huge ensemble cast, follows different story arcs throughout the series as different characters and royal houses vy for the Iron Throne that rules the Seven Kingdoms. Pascal plays Prince Oberyn Martell, a man known for his fighting skills, strong sexual impulses, and passionate temper.

8 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' (2022)

Image via Lionsgate

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a comedy film about a failing actor who is hired to perform at a birthday party for an extremely wealthy fan. However, the event spirals out of control, unleashing a series of hilarious events.

Nicolas Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself, with Pascal playing opposite him as a billionaire super-fan. The two are just perfect in this film and play off of each other so well. The movie received an 87% on the Tomatometer and a huge following online among fans.

9 'Amend: The Fight for America' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Pascal was also a part of a documentary series titled Amend: The Fight for America. The series explores the 14th Amendment (which clarified issues about citizenship with formerly enslaved people) and the struggle for equal rights and discrimination.

RELATED: 'Amend: The Fight for America' Trailer: Will Smith Hosts Stirring New Netflix Docuseries

The series received a 100% on the Tomatometer—a perfect score among critics. The docuseries is so fascinating and vital to the history of the United States.

10 'Homeland' (2011-2020)

Homeland is a political thriller television show that follows a CIA office named Carrie Mathison. She must work to prevent future terrorist attacks on the United States but also deals with difficult personal issues like bipolar disorder.

Pascal portrayed a character named David Portillo on the episode titled “Tin Man is Down.” The series received an 85% on the Tomatometer, and Homeland (especially Pascal’s episode) is worth the watch!

NEXT: From 'Narcos' to 'The Mandalorian', the 9 Best Pedro Pascal Performances