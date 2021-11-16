After starring in movies and television, Pee-wee Herman will soon be taking over radio. According to Variety, Herman (played by Paul Reubens) will be hosting a show on Santa Monica, California's KCRW.

The station says that Herman's hosting duties will be for just one episode that airs on November 26 at 6 p.m. PT. The show will also be available for listeners on demand for one week. Herman will also be joined on the show by the characters Chairry, Magic Screen, and Miss Yvonne. A press release for the special, written by Pee-wee Herman himself, said that he will be joined by some surprise special guest stars:

PEE-WEE HERMAN (ME!!) GETS A RADIO SHOW ON KCRW! Milky Way Galaxy, Planet Earth, Next to the Pacific Ocan, i.e. Santa Monica, CA (November 15, 2021)- Dear most esteemed journalists, it's Pee-wee Herman here, and I am going to be a DJ on a new radio show airing on KCRW! I'm so excited, it's my very first one! I mailed them a letter, which got lost (apparently!), and then tagged them on Twitter and THEN they didn't believe it was me until my biggest, bestest, most amazing fans called and called and jammed up their phone lines (hee hee)! Thank you fans because they are going to get me some donuts and leave me the keys to the studio while they are on vacation! Join me and my friends Chairry, Magic Screen, Miss Yvonne, and some surprise special guests (HINT: they are super famous!), while we listen to some of the greatest music ever recorded! This is all happening on Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m. PST, so you better get out your transistor radio and listen to my amazing voice!

Reubens previously played the character in Tim Burton's Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985) and Randal Kleiser's Big-Top Pee-wee (1988). The character was also the star of the television series Pee-wee's Playhouse that ran on CBS from 1986-1990. The character most recently appeared in 2016 Netflix film Pee-wee's Big Holiday, directed by John Lee and produced by Judd Apatow. In 2020, Reubens said he was developing a film with a darker take on the character. "I've referred to it as the Valley of the Dolls Pee-wee movie," said Reubens.

Pee-wee's radio show will be broadcast on KCRW on November 26 at 6 p.m. PT. In the meantime, fans can see Pee-wee's latest film Pee-wee's Big Holiday on Netflix.

