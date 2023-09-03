The Big Picture Large Marge's evil laugh in Pee-wee's Big Adventure is the most diabolical in movie history, terrifying kids and hilariously entertaining adults.

Pee-wee's Big Adventure is a solid comedy that showcases the genius of Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman and the darkly comic filmmaking skills of director Tim Burton.

Despite the traumatizing scene with Large Marge, the rest of the movie is a fun, unpredictable, and creative journey that has become an iconic experience.

There are plenty of evil laughs in movie history, but you would be hard-pressed to find one that's more diabolical than the one that Large Marge (Alice Nunn) lets out in Pee-wee's Big Adventure. The first big screen adventure for Pee-wee (Paul Reubens) mostly rides the runtime with a good streak of light fun, but deep into the second act, a ghostly truck driver comes along to stop the show and flip the script entirely. Large Marge's scene isn't just a showstopper — it just might be the best scene in the entire movie. Not only does it showcase the different kinds of wild adventures that Pee-wee can find himself in, but it's also a testament to director Tim Burton's darkly comic filmmaking chops. For adults, this scene is absolutely hilarious, but for kids, Large Marge's arrival is one of the most sinister moments of all time and is capped off with the most evil laugh in movie history.

If you need a solid comedy, then you could do much worse than Pee-wee's Big Adventure. As Paul Reubens has recently passed, it cannot be understated what an absolute genius he was, nor can his work as this iconic character be diminished. As for his first movie, what feels like it's just for kids at first quickly turns into an incredibly entertaining, absurdist odyssey alongside a complete man-child. Paul Reubens ingeniously plays Pee-wee as just that — a man who lives in a house that's completely decked out in toys, little knick-knacks, and other miscellaneous structures that you would expect in a house decorated by a five-year-old boy. After having his bike stolen by that bastard Francis (Mark Holton), Pee-wee has to go on a cross-country trip to get it back.

Pee-wee Meets Many Friends in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure'

Along the way, he comes across a large cast of characters. There's Pee-wee's buddy Dottie (E.G. Daily), the wide-eyed dreamer, Simone (Diane Salinger), and the escaped prison inmate, Mickey (Judd Omen). Despite meeting tons of fun characters on his way, no one is more memorable in the travels of Pee-wee Herman than the one who rolls up on him in the middle of the night, cutting the circulation of fun from the film's bloodstream and bringing our anxieties to a boil. That's right, we're talking about the one and only... Large Marge.

Far along in the film's second act, Pee-wee continues to travel across the country and look for his bike. Eventually, he hitches a ride from Mickey, an escaped convict, and travels with him through the desert, deep in the middle of the night. Here, Burton is already setting a different kind of atmosphere than he had previously. So far, the movie has mostly been bright and fun, but here, the movie really does capture that feeling you would get as a kid — well, after you should have gone to bed. It doesn't just feel like Pee-wee is out past midnight, it feels like he's been out at night for an eternity, and that the sun will never come up. The darkness around Mickey's car is absolutely pitch black, and his car's headlights hardly make a dent in the night. Pee-wee and the already-hardened Mickey stop getting along at a certain point, and Mickey abandons our titular hero out in the middle of nowhere.

'Pee-wee's Big Adventure's Large Marge Has the Most Evil Laugh in a Movie Ever

After Pee-wee wanders the lonely highway for a short moment, an enormous 18-wheeler comes revving down the road, chugging along like it hardly has any life left in it. The beastly vehicle stops in its tracks, and Large Marge reveals herself to be the driver. She quickly lets Pee-wee aboard, and the two begin their joint venture. At first, he's thrilled to be traveling in this monotone, stand-offish truck driver's ride, but he quickly comes to learn that he never should have stepped foot in her premises.

It doesn't take long for Marjorie to change the tone of her and Pee-wee's travels. Soon, she begins telling the story of a truck driver who got in a massive wreck "on a night just like this." Pee-wee isn't even having fun anymore — things have gotten serious. Slowly, she reels Pee-wee into her web, letting the story build and build as she details the driver's body being pulled from the "twisted, burning wreck." Then, she shows Pee-wee what the driver's face looked like, and lets out a sinister, gargantuan laugh from hell. Just absolutely nightmarish.

Large Marge's Laugh in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Goes Full Tim Burton

Not only does Marge let out a diabolical cackle from beyond the grave, but her face gets the true Tim Burton treatment. Large Marge's face goes full claymation and shoots out in every single direction, wiggling in a ghoulish spasm as her wide and freaky eyes become the size of dinner plates. Her laugh even sounds altered — less like an actual guffaw and more like the most full-bodied giggle you've ever heard, but put on tape and sped up in fast-forward. It's the most other-worldly moment in all of Pee-wee's Big Adventure, and you can bet your bottom dollar that it has scared the absolute life out of kids everywhere ever since the 80s. It should also be noted that Alice Nunn is absolutely fantastic as Marge. Rarely ever does anyone show up in somebody else's movie just for a few minutes and steal the show like she does here. It's miraculous.

Large Marge's laugh dies down immediately but Pee-wee screams in its wake. She quickly wraps up her story and lets the man-child off of her 18-wheeler, back into the night, commanding him to let everyone know that "Large Marge sent ya!" She laughs once more in his face, this time with her own face, and takes off into the night. Soon after, Pee-wee stumbles into a bar, and does as he was told — he tells them "Large Marge sent me!" The room freezes over, and everyone in it gives Pee-wee the low down on ol' ghostly Marge. The driver that he was just riding shotgun wasn't any ordinary truck driver — she was the truck driver in the twisted, burning wreck. Large Marge is dead, and Pee-wee just rode with a ghost. Sheesh, it feels like someone's walking over my grave.

Despite the Trauma, Pee-wee Ends Up Doing Alright

Despite the movie taking a traumatizing five-or-so-minute detour, the rest of Pee-wee's Big Adventure is a bunch of fun. We continue along with our titular hero in search of his bike, continue to expand the film's already large cast list, and get caught up in a whole slew of hilarious shenanigans, including a memorable dance break set to "Tequila." Reubens and Burton constantly one-up the creativity of previous scenes and end up with a wholly unpredictable movie. Go along for the bike plot, stick around for the Twisted Sister cameo. There just aren't many experiences like Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

Pee-wee would go on to appear in two more films, a TV series, and would continue his live act, "The Pee-wee Herman" show, in the decades to come. And while everyone's favorite grown-up goofball would continue making us laugh over the years, never again would this character take a left turn quite like the one he did that night on the road with Large Marge. She might be gone for now, but Large Marge's undead howl will forever live on in our nightmares as the most evil laugh in movie history.