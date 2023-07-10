In a neat piece of marketing, Alamo Drafthouse has announced that they will be hosting a special summer screening series of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure—and they've even managed to get hold of Pee-wee's iconic red bicycle just for the occasion. The film - based on the stage show broadcast by HBO in 1980—was spun-off into Pee-Wee's Playhouse, which was aimed at children and aired from 1986 to 1991, and was based around the titular character of Pee-wee Herman, played by Paul Reubens.

The movie developed a cult following over the years since its release in 1985. The film, directed by Tim Burton in his feature film debut, embodies a distinct blend of quirky and bizarre humour, offbeat characters, and imaginative storytelling, and grossed over $40 million domestically off a $7 million budget. Alamo Drafthouse announced the following news to celebrate their upcoming screenings:

While there may not be a basement in the Alamo, there is an Alamo in the basement (frequent visitors to Alamo Drafthouse Lower Manhattan know that it is located 3 floors below ground) so Alamo Drafthouse is putting an exact replica of Pee-Wee Herman's bike from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure on permanent display in the lobby of the Lower Manhattan theater! Before the bike finds a new home in NYC, there will be some special screenings of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure in Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Staten Island, and finally Manhattan with photo opps with the bike and other fun Pee-Wee's Big Adventure keepsake items.

Image via Alamo Drafthouse

The story begins with Pee-Wee's unwavering love for his shiny red bicycle, which he cherishes more than anything else. However, one fateful day, the bicycle mysteriously disappears, leaving Pee-Wee devastated. Determined to retrieve his prized possession, Pee-Wee sets out on a cross-country journey, encountering a series of eccentric characters and bizarre situations along the way.

As Pee-Wee follows clues and leads, his pursuit becomes increasingly adventurous and absurd. He encounters characters such as Large Marge, as well as a fortune teller, a biker gang, and even a jealous boyfriend. Pee-Wee's childlike optimism and peculiar personality charm those he encounters, while also creating comical and unexpected situations. Through his adventures, Pee-Wee discovers that his bicycle has been taken to the basement of the Alamo in Texas. With relentless determination, he travels to the Alamo to confront his nemesis and retrieve his beloved bicycle. Reubens would go on to reprise the role in a movie for Netflix.

Tickets for Alamo's Big Adventure can be purchased here. Check out the video teasing the event below: