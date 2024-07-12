The Big Picture Pee-wee Herman's origins are in the LA improv troupe The Groundlings and a 1978 improv exercise.

The Pee-wee Herman Show's success led to Pee-wee's Playhouse, with a unique set design and characters.

Pee-wee's Playhouse's influence on Saturday morning TV and its subversive, creative approach.

When remembering Paul Reubens' Pee-wee Herman, most people likely associate him with the Tim Burton classic Pee-wee's Big Adventure, a wild comedy that follows Pee-wee as he travels across America (but not the basement of the Alamo, that's for sure) to find his beloved bicycle, stolen near the beginning of the film. The movie is decidedly Burton-esque and chaotic yet has a relatively straightforward storyline. But Reubens' Pee-wee Herman works best when he cuts loose, and only one media project truly allowed Pee-wee to run wild. A frenetic, nonsensical, and absolutely absurd Saturday morning children's series that threw everything at the wall at a fast, dizzying pace. That show is Pee-Wee's Playhouse, and how such a unique show came to be is a story unto itself.

Paul Reubens Crafts Pee-wee Herman

The journey to Pee-wee's Playhouse begins with Paul Reubens' time as a student at CalArts in 1973, where he formed a fast friendship with SNL alum Laraine Newman, who was also a student at the time ("We were like kindred spirits immediately," Newman recalls). After Reubens graduated, Newman suggested he join her with the group that would become the famed LA improv and sketch comedy troupe The Groundlings. While with the group, Reubens honed his comedic skills, introducing, as he recounts, "eight or 10 pretty solid characters and maybe four or five of those were very popular and featured in the show."

Then, in a 1978 improv exercise, Reubens laid the foundation on which Pee-wee Herman was formed, creating him as a particularly inept stand-up comic wannabe, and the character caught on almost immediately. The name came soon after: "Pee-wee" after a harmonica brand, and "Herman" was the name of a high-energy kid Reubens grew up with. Reubens once suggested Pee-wee bore a conceptual aspect, "If you thought Pee-wee was a kid, fine. If you thought Pee-wee was a man trying to be a kid, great. If you thought Pee-wee was developmentally challenged, fine, whatever." With the help of John Paragon and Phil Hartman, Reubens continued to perfect the character over a three-year span, including the now-iconic red bowtie with a gray glen plaid suit.

Pee-wee Herman's Popularity Exploded

Reubens knew he had a good thing going on and committed fully to the character, even appearing on The Dating Game in character. A failed audition as Pee-wee for the 1980-81 season of Saturday Night Live was discouraging, but the character needed to be taken to another level, and Reubens had an idea. He borrowed $5,000 from his parents to produce The Pee-wee Herman Show, a live stage show that premiered in 1981 at The Groundlings Theatre. The Pee-wee Herman Show was staged like a hosted children's show, like a Captain Kangaroo, but with an adult bend. The stage show would be ground zero for Pee-Wee's Playhouse, with many elements and characters, including Jambi the Genie (John Paragon) and Clocky (per Wired).

The show took off wildly and moved to the Roxy Theater in Los Angeles, where it sold out for five months straight (per Time). HBO filmed it as a one-off as part of its comedy series On Location, and Reubens took the show on a tour across the country, selling out Carnegie Hall in 1984. During this time, Reubens hit the talk-show circuit in character but really hit it off with David Letterman, appearing multiple times on Late Night with David Letterman. It was a mutually beneficial relationship: Letterman was more than happy to be the foil and let Reubens run wild, and Reubens gained a broader audience. In those appearances and others, Reubens never broke character, saying in the previously cited The Guardian, “I went out of my way to make people feel Pee-wee was a real person. It worked way better if people were going: ‘Who the hell is that?’” The popularity of the stage show and his talk-show appearances prompted Warner Bros. to hire Reubens to write what would become Pee-wee's Big Adventure.

'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' Leads Directly to 'Pee-Wee's Playhouse'

The movie, Tim Burton's first full-length feature, was a box-office hit, taking in just short of $41 million worldwide against a production budget of $7 million. The movie's popularity caught the attention of CBS executive Judy Price, who was looking to "inject some relevance into the Saturday-morning ghetto" of kids' programming. Eager to bank off its success, Price gave Reubens carte blanche to create a show for children. And what a show.

The Pee-wee Herman Show provided a template, and Reubens brought in fellow Groundlings Phil Hartman as Captain Carl, John Paragon's Jambi the Genie, and Lynne Marie Stewart as Miss Yvonne, "the most beautiful woman in Puppetland," a coiffed woman obsessed with men, beauty, and cosmetics, as well as future stars Laurence Fishburne as Cowboy Curtis and S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med, as Reba the Mail Lady. Devo's Mark Mothersbaugh provided music, and Cyndi Lauper, credited as Ellen Shaw, contributed the theme song.

For the colorful, wacky set and the non-human characters, Reubens hired artists from the New York art scene on the basis of their works, not their experience. Wayne White, a struggling artist known for his "punk-rock puppet shows," said (as per the previously cited Wall Street Journal), "We were all a bunch of downtown artists. We weren't tied down by any television tropes and Paul wasn't either." No idea was too wild, like the grotesque Floory devised by White, and Reubens himself covered any budget overruns.

'Pee-Wee's Playhouse' Breathes Fresh Air into Saturday Mornings

The show was a commercial, Emmy-winning, five-season phenomenon unlike anything ever seen before. Furniture talked, old cartoons and claymation sequences were riddled about, and Pee-wee's famed "Word of the Day," which prompted joyful screaming whenever said, was an absurd yet brilliant bit that kept ears listening throughout the show. It defied labels, decried racial and sexual presumptions, and Reubens was hailed as a "one-man force battling the plague of boredom that has settled on Saturday-morning programming for children." Perhaps the greatest compliment given the show came from Captain Kangaroo himself, Bob Keeshan, who expressed his appreciation of the show's impressive production values, saying, "With the possible exception of the Muppets, you can't find such creativity anywhere on TV."

Pee-wee's Playhouse didn't have the formal educational programming of a Sesame Street or Bill Nye, the Science Guy, but that is arguably what made it so appealing to adults and children alike. As White says (per WSJ), "Oh, we didn't think about kids for one minute. We were doing that all for our own entertainment." Reubens, however, expressed a different view about the show's purpose, saying, "I never set out to do a big educational show. We're trying to expose children to as much creativity as we can muster in a half-hour, to be entertaining and to transmit some subliminal messages like 'nonconformity isn't bad.'" Pee-wee's Playhouse left an indelible mark on television history, influencing the likes of Greta Gerwig. There's never been a show like it, and it's unlikely there ever will be again, which makes Pee-wee's Playhouse the most unique Saturday morning series ever.

