The Brits are known for their world-renowned comedy. Whether it's classics such as Fawlty Towers or newer, groundbreaking comedies such as The Office or Fleabag, those across the pond certainly know how to keep people laughing. Of all the British sitcoms of the 21st century with brilliant reputations, few have quite had the impact of Robert Webb and David Mitchell's Peep Show. Running from 2003 to 2015, the series managed to propel the careers of many in its cast whilst also proving innovative in its storytelling style, using POV head-hopping between its characters to ground the audience firmly within their mind.

Peep Show has understandably accumulated many fans across its illustrious 12-year run, sweeping the globe and even inspiring many attempts at international remakes. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% and an audience rating of 92%, it's clear just how beloved this series is, which is why it will come as great news to learn that five of the show's seasons are officially coming to BritBox this coming January. On Friday, January 3, 2025, Season 3 will be made available, with Seasons 4 through 7 each released on subsequent Fridays until the end of the month. This includes two 100% Rotten Tomatoes-rated seasons, 6 and 7, with Webb and Mitchell at their cringe-inducing best by this point in the series.

What is 'Peep Show' About?

For the uninitiated, Peep Show is a beloved series simply thanks to the innovative camera work, clever inner monologue style of dialogue, and a host of iconic characters. Beyond Webb and Mitchell's Jez and Mark, Peep Show also plays host to legendary turns from the likes of Matt King as the unpredictable Super Hans, Neil Fitzmaurice's confident Jeff, Jim Howick's brilliantly unbearable Gerrard, and, of course, future Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the holder of Mark's romantic eye, Sophie. The series follows two roommates as they deal with the few highs and many lows of a mundane, lonely modern life. The series has won several British Comedy Awards, the Rose d'Or for Best European Sitcom in 2004, and many other awards, with an official synopsis from Channel 4 reading:

"Award-winning sitcom. David Mitchell and Robert Webb play two dysfunctional flatmates who reveal all their inner thoughts - whether dark, stupid or embarrassing. Or, occasionally, all three..."

Peep Show Seasons 3 through 7 are officially coming to BritBox in January 2025. The first nine seasons are also streaming on Prime Video.

