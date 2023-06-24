When there is a discussion of what the first-ever slasher was, a lot of titles come up. John Carpenter's Halloween in 1978 certainly changed everything and set off the subgenre, with Friday the 13th and its sequels leading the way through the 1980s. Still, Halloween wasn't the first slasher. There had been others before it, like Bob Clark's Black Christmas in 1974. Tobe Hooper's The Texas Chain Saw Massacre came out the same year, though there's a debate among some on if it's a true slasher. That debate comes up with many films. Mario Bava's A Bay of Blood came out in 1971, but is it more of a Giallo with slasher tendencies? Then there was Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho back in 1960, which many look at as the first slasher, but was it more of a psychological thriller with slasher-like elements.

At the very least, Psycho is a proto-slasher, which means that it includes many plot devices that would later become standard in the subgenre, but it doesn't stay in those tropes for its entire runtime. Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) might stab a naked woman to death in her shower, but most of the film is about the layers of his character and the mystery of catching the killer. Released the same year as Psycho, yet coming out months before, was another proto-slasher, Michael Powell's Peeping Tom. It is very similar to Psycho in that it's about a madman killing women and the voyeuristic male gaze, but it's a darker film than Psycho. While Hitchcock and Psycho were celebrated, however, Peeping Tom was labeled as filth that crossed the line, and Powell's career was destroyed.

What Is 'Peeping Tom' About?

While Psycho was presented in black-and-white, Peeping Tom was in color — and those colors really added to the cinematography. The film might be ugly in its story, but the look of it is beautiful. It pulls you in with that before it stabs you. While the film's protagonist and villain, Mark Lewis (Carl Boehm), may not have the legendary killer status of Norman Bates, he's just as disturbed in his own way. Mark lives in London as an aspiring filmmaker and just as Norman used his ownership of a motel to further his demented ways, so does Carl with his career and fascination with cameras.

Mark, as we'll quickly learn, is a killer, but one like few we've ever seen. He films his kills, giving us the first-person killer POV that would become so popular in slashers. This was 1960 though, so it's not like he was stealth with some little camera. No, the camera is on full display and becomes part of the act. Mark wants his victims, all women, to see the camera. They know they are alone with Mark as he films them, but they make nothing of it at first. One kill is a sex worker. This is what Mark is into, so she obliges. Another works with Mark on a film set and thinks this is part of another movie. Mark's camera is not so innocent though. The tripod has a sharp knife-like end, and as he brings it closer to his victim's throat, he films the terror on their face at realizing they are going to die. If that's not twisted enough, he also has a mirror on top of the camera that points at the women so that they can watch themselves die as well. The kills aren't gory, but this is one of the first examples of the stalk-and-slash type of filmmaking.

Peeping Tom even has a final girl of sorts in Helen (Anna Massey), a 21-year-old woman who lives in the same apartment building as Carl. Helen falls for this man who watches her, sensing his obvious strangeness, but not knowing how violent it goes. In the last act, Helen finds his snuff films and plays them. Mark catches her and confesses his crimes, and though he tries to film her death as well, he loves her and can't do it. As the police close in around him, Mark turns the tripod on himself, filming his own death, creating the end of his movie.

The Backlash Against 'Peeping Tom'

Peeping Tom was absolutely gutted by British film critics. It was called "perverted nonsense," filthy, and depressing. One critic told their readers to “shovel it up and flush it swiftly down the nearest sewer." Director Michael Powell was dismissed. This man wasn't an artist, he was a sick pervert making something akin to a snuff film. That was the unfortunate conclusion put to his name, even though Powell had been making inoffensive movies for decades. In 1928, he worked with Alfred Hitchcock on his film Champagne. His own films, 1943's 49th Parallel, and 1949's The Red Shoes were nominated for Best Picture Oscars. In 1960, Michael Powell was fifty-five years old. This wasn't some kid trying to shock people, Powell was an artist. Peeping Tom was simply his latest expression of art. He didn't even write the film that ruined him. That distinction goes to Leo Marks.

Peeping Tom would be considered tame today, but in 1960, things were much different. A perfect example of this is that Psycho is the first movie to ever show a flushing toilet. If that was considered shocking, imagine a horror film about a man who kills only women with a phallic tripod. Imagine a film with nudity and sex workers and in-your-face themes about sex and voyeurism. Psycho might have had similar themes, but we didn't actually see Janet Leigh nude, and the sexual aspect was only slightly implied until the end when a psychiatrist says that the mother part of Norman takes over whenever he is attracted to a woman.

Peeping Tom was considered much too violent, even though its acts are mostly implied. This isn't a bloodbath, but a film that messes with your mind. In 1960, that distinction wasn't yet understood. Peeping Tom's star, Carl Boehm, once spoke in an interview about what happened after the film's premiere. "We were very surprised that there was no applause at the end of the film... Not one came maybe just to shake hands with us. We were completely stunned."

Michael Powell's Career Never Recovered But 'Peeping Tom' Is Celebrated Now

Peeping Tom didn't get a wide release. It was quickly pushed to the fringes, and so was Michael Powell. His career didn't end exactly. He loved film too much to give up, but it became harder to get pictures made. He was never given big award-caliber movies, but smaller ones that failed to get any attention. Michael Powell still existed, but he had been forgotten, a man who continued to make films almost just for himself. In 1986, Powell told Time Out, "I had a lot of enemies in the higher echelons of the British film industry and they used the initial reaction to Peeping Tom against me. A lot of people thought I was a pain in the neck, always wanting to do something new, sometimes proving them wrong — occasionally proving them right! But for a long time, Peeping Tom made it impossible for me to get any film produced in England."

Peeping Tom was near impossible to find for almost 20 years until 1979 when it was saved by none other than Martin Scorsese. Scorsese was a fan of the film and was approached to have the film re-released with "Martin Scorsese Presents" ahead of it. Scorsese agreed as long as he got a print of the film and a mere $5,000. Reviews upon its re-release were outstanding. Roger Ebert reviewed the film in 1999, giving it four stars. In his review, he said, "Why did critics and the public hate it so? I think because it didn't allow the audience to lurk anonymously in the dark, but implicated us in the voyeurism of the title character."

Peeping Tom is one of the earliest examples of the proto-slasher. It would have to suffer a fate that much more shocking films didn't have to go through, but it turned out to be worth it in the end. The undeserved disgust it received only made it that much more fascinating and only made film buffs that much more curious. Michael Powell would live to see his most controversial film find glory, as he didn't pass away until 1990 at the age of 84. In 1986, he released an autobiography titled A Life in Movies. In it, he summed up the renewed interest in Peeping Tom as, "I make a film that nobody wants to see, and then, thirty years later, everybody has either seen it or wants to see it."