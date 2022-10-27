Found footage, for better or worse, is undoubtedly one of the most popular and well-trod upon subgenres of horror. Part of its appeal to audiences is how well the filmmaking style blurs the lines between reality and fiction. In contrast to the aesthetic experience of traditionally shot films, audiences get a thrill from the unpolished and seemingly unscripted carnage being shown on screen. Cannibal Holocaust, widely considered the first, managed to convince some audiences that the main cast was actually dead and The Blair Witch Project did the same a few decades later. There’s a level of satisfying audiences’ voyeurism that the horror subgenre strives to appeal to and each contribution to found footage strives to reach a new level of immersion for audiences.

Apart from having the capacity to scare the pants off of us, found footage speaks to the art of filmmaking and how far some will go to achieve that perfect shot… Even if it kills them. Found footage is undeniably one of the most foundational horror film styles and Michael Powell’s 1960 film Peeping Tom may be the inspiration for it all.

The Camera as the Window to the Soul

Peeping Tom follows an amateur filmmaker, Mark (Karlheinz Böhm), who is obsessed with capturing the final moments of his victims' lives on film. To Mark, the camera is not simply a device but an extension of his gaze. Despite the very real deaths he films, he is never truly satisfied by the ways in which the camera seems to filter the desired effect of capturing the true fear in the eyes of someone who is about to die. No matter what he does or who he kills, the footage he plays back just never feels real enough to him. Mark’s dissatisfaction with what he manages to capture on film is extremely evocative of the desires of audiences who really want to dig their teeth into the action on screen, which is an urge not only explored in found footage, but with the (now kind of defunct) long-standing fascination with 3-D movies.

Powell’s film opens somewhat non-traditionally, especially for the time it was made. Instead of easing his audience into the story, he immediately thrusts us into the action as we watch the events unfold through Mark’s camera. There is no distance allowed between the viewer and Mark. As we watch, the people he bumps into stare at us with disdain and his victims seem to speak directly to us. In this way, we are just as involved in the action as Mark’s camera that is filming it. Part of what makes the film’s opening so impactful is the way in which the demeanor of his first victim, a prostitute named Dora (Brenda Bruce), immediately switches once she looks back up at the camera. Though we can’t see what she is now looking at, the fear in her eyes is palatable as she relentlessly stares back at us until our gaze is forced straight to her mouth as she screams. The shot then quickly switches to replaying what we’ve just witnessed back to us on a projector screen in Mark’s home. It isn’t until much later in the film that we learn Mark gets his golden ticket shot by rigging a round mirror and bayonet to the end of his camera, so his victims can watch themselves die. To both Powell and Mark, the camera is just as much of a weapon as it is a tool.

Like the found footage films that would come later, Peeping Tom manages to evoke the very distinct feeling that we are watching something that we shouldn’t. Other than being utterly horrific, the film meditates on the very real questions surrounding the ethics of spectatorship and predicts the ongoing dilemma of the filmmaker’s job in satisfying increasingly desensitized audiences. It isn’t enough for a film to be realistic, it has to be realer than real. In this way, the film’s title is as much of a call-out to the audience as it is a reference to Mark. As audience members, especially with horror films, we are peeping Toms in our own right. Just like Mark, we yearn to witness the macabre without falling victim to it. Powell understood the deeply intertwined relationship between voyeurism and spectatorship, but audiences in 1960 weren’t yet totally on board with being put on equal moral footing as the film’s antagonist. It hit just a bit too close to home.

The World Wasn’t Ready for Peeping Tom

The film was panned by both critics and audiences alike as disgusting and immoral. Even though he was already an extremely accomplished and much revered filmmaker, Michael Powell’s career was effectively over quickly after Peeping Tom’s premiere, largely due to its meta-approach to horror. People were simply put off by the amount of work Powell put toward establishing realism into his film. A large amount of vitriol was especially thrown at him for casting himself and his son as young Mark and his father in the vignette-like segments that depict Mark’s childhood. Though its polarizing reception resulted in the film remaining completely obscure for decades, the reactions to it shed light on its impact on the legacy of found footage.

In many ways, Peeping Tom began the trend toward pushing the boundaries of cinema in ways that we would see later on in Cannibal Holocaust and beyond. There’s a reason why the most seminal found footage films are usually quite controversial or talked about upon release. Found footage has always been concerned with tricking audiences into buying the reality of the events happening on screen. Just like Powell’s film, the goal is to methodically erase the safety of the screen in the viewing experience.

Over 50 years later, found footage films like Incantation and Antrum build on Powell’s legacy through their innovative approaches toward implicating audiences in the story. Overshadowed by Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho in its contributions to horror, despite being released in the same year, Peeping Tom is just as influential in the genre as Hitchcock’s masterpiece as a prototype to both slashers and found footage. Vastly ahead of his time, the controversial nature of Powell’s film was a huge blow to his career but later inspired one of the most popular horror genres we know today.