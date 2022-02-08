The Hulu TV series Pen15 sees Maya Erskine as Maya Ishii-Peters and Anna Konkle as Anna Kone, two best friends in middle school navigating the ins and outs of their social and personal lives. Pen15 is unique because it’s unafraid to depict the true experience of middle school girls, which, coming from personal experience, is not always pretty. The show confronts the girls’ issues at home, with the other kids at school, and with themselves in a very raw and genuine way. Unlike most other shows about pubescent teens, Pen15 portrays the less pleasant aspects of a girl’s transition from child to teenager, which is in large part due to Erskine and Konkle being adult women, but also to the unabashed truthfulness of their performances.

One of the first things we notice about Maya and Anna is that they’re not at the same “maturity” level of as the other girls at school, who smoke cigarettes and drink beer in their garage, even if they try to be. They still play with dolls and pretend like they have magical powers. In Season 2, Episode 3: “Vendy Wiccany”, Maya and Anna are watching TV when they hear Anna’s parents fighting. The girls run to the woods, and start to pretend that they are witches. The duo spends the rest of the episode believing that they can cast spells to make whatever they want to come true. Maya and Anna’s use of imagination in this episode, and many others, shows how they still play and deal with emotions like kids. The best friends’ childlike but realistic behavior is a rare sight among television and film portrayals of middle school girls, who are often made up to look and act like they’re in high school. Think, Lizzie McGuire.

Maya and Anna’s adolescent behavior doesn’t stop at playing pretend. They’re also inexperienced when it comes to romantic encounters with boys, and Erskine and Konkle aren’t afraid to show just how awkward things can get. With skilled trick shots that allow the audience to see kiss scenes up close and personal – because, of course, the adults can’t make out with underage cast members – the audience is allowed into the intimate, if off-putting, tongue twirls. Where other TV shows might show an awkward peck between two tweens, Pen15 delivers the slobbery truth.

But bad kisses aren’t the worst of it: there’s a scene in the finale of Season 2 when Maya, thinking she’s about to get her first kiss, ends up giving her first blowjob instead. The camera stays right up close to Erskine as she makes strange, guttural noises and is visibly uncomfortable. She then has to run to the bathroom to spit out the – well, you-know-what, because she is so disgusted. Erskine’s performance makes the scene visceral and disturbing, as first sexual encounters often are. This is unexpected from a live-action comedy about kids, though animations like Big Mouth don’t shy away, but a sincere representation of the sexual fears and ineptitude of pubescents.

It isn’t only sexual encounters with others in which Maya finds herself: in the opening scene of Season 1, Episode 3, she discovers masturbation. While making her My Little Ponies kiss, Maya notices a pulsing sensation “down there." Humorously portrayed onscreen by her underwear actually pulsing like a heart, Maya decides to act on it by moving her hands up and down in her pants. The scene doesn’t finish – even when Maya does – until she wipes an unknown (to her) sticky substance on the carpet. Such an intimate portrayal of female masturbation is remarkable even by normal television standards. As startling as this scene – or the scene where Maya masturbates naked on the bathroom floor in Season 2 –may be, they are pretty damn accurate depictions of a grossly under-discussed, natural stage in a girl’s sexual development.

Because early teenage girls are just coming to terms with their sexuality, it also means that they are hyper aware of how they look and what other people think about them. Maya and Anna’s experience is no exception: the show repeatedly sees them struggling with feeling like they’re not as pretty or as popular as the other girls in school. The two are seen as weird and different by the “cool kids”, and are made fun of often.

But nobody’s criticism of Maya and Anna can match theirs of themselves, which we see in the animated special, “Jacuzzi”. The girls go to a caricature artist to get their portraits drawn, which end up emphasizing Anna’s nose and Maya’s mustache. The speed with which Maya and Anna put themselves down after seeing these supposedly ugly features reflects the harsh judgments young girls make about themselves as a result of feminine beauty expectations, which is an issue paid little attention by most teen sitcoms.

Self-image isn’t the only tough issue faced by the Pen15 girls. Two major themes that we see dealt with throughout the show are Anna’s parents’ rocky divorce and Maya’s struggle with her identity as a Japanese-American. Instead of lightly touching upon the subjects once an episode or sporadically like a Disney or Nickelodeon show would, the girls’ emotional conflicts with their respective situations is thoroughly dissected in many of the episodes.

The scene at the end of Season 1, Episode 9, when Anna’s parents break the news about their divorce, is one of the most gut-wrenching of the series. Soft piano music plays as teary eyed Kathy (Melora Walters) and Curtis Cone (Taylor Nichols) struggle with finding the right words to say to Anna. The buildup to this moment – which sees Anna continually upset by her parents’ screaming matches – as well as the performances in the scene, successfully capture the real-life devastation of divorce. In addition to the sincerity of this scene, Anna’s ongoing battle with her parents – ie, whose side she’s supposed to be on – makes Pen15’s handling of the situation anomalous.

Maya’s conflicted feelings about her cultural and racial identity are illustrated often throughout the series, as she is consistently mistreated by other kids who cause her to think that to be Japanese is to be “other”. In the first episode of Season 1, she is labeled “UGIS” ("Ugliest Girl In School") by boys who she was made to believe liked her, and in Season 1, Episode 6, she experiences blatant racism while working on a school project. In that episode, other girls force Maya to be Scary Spice, even though she wants to be Posh, because she “looks the most like Scary”, and then call her “Guido”. These situations, among similar ones depicted later in the show, broach a subject too serious to be dealt with by most TV middle schoolers.

It’s hard to think of any other TV show that compares to Pen15. Frankly, there isn’t really another series that’s done what Erskine and Konkle have managed to do, which is to represent the experience of a young girl’s journey into teen-hood with humorous authenticity. Because the two stars are adults, the episodes are able to dive into the furthest depths of the traumatizing, grotesque, and bitter realities of a female hitting puberty while navigating the turbulent waters of the junior high social scene. But it’s not just their ages that have brought Erskine and Konkle success in this endeavor; it’s also the raw emotions they portray as brave and talented actors. Perhaps it’s partly thanks to most of the storylines and events in Pen15 being drawn from the pair’s actual experiences, but the willingness of Erskine and Konkle to fully re-immerse themselves into that world is what allows the series to resonate with so many people, and set it apart from other comedies.

