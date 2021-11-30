Pen15, Hulu’s four-time Emmy-nominated comedy, is coming to an end. The comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play versions of themselves from middle school, will come to an end on December 3 when the final seven episodes of the second season are released on Hulu.

Pen15 aired its first 10-episode season on Hulu back in 2019. The show sees Erskine and Konkle playing the seventh-grade versions of themselves, with all the other child characters being played by actual child actors. Pen15 tells the comedic story of Erskine and Konkle’s characters as they deal with crushes, sleepovers, school dances, pool parties, and everything else that comes with being an awkward teenager.

Reportedly, Hulu wants to make more seasons of Pen15 but the decision to end the show was made by Erskine and Konkle. Sources claim that the pair were ready to take a break from the series after the pandemic created a challenge to finish filming the second season. Other potential reasons given for Erskine and Konkle's decision to end the show are that both have become parents since the start of the pandemic and have been able to use the success of Pen15 to land other jobs, most notably with Erskine recently being cast in the upcoming Disney+ show Obi-Wan Kenobi. It is also being said that Hulu is leaving the door open to the pair should their want to return to the platform for more Pen15 or other projects.

Image via Hulu

Related: 'PEN15' Cast and Character Guide to Help You Make the Best Out of Seventh Grade

Along with Erskine and Konkle, Pen15 is executive produced by Sam Zvibleman, Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone and Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment’s Marc Provissiero and Brooke Pobjoy as well as Debbie Liebling and Gabe Liedman.

The final episodes of Pen15 will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu on December 3. Watch the trailer for the upcoming second half of Season 2 below:

The Best Comedy Shows on Hulu Right Now From sitcom classics to the latest hits, Hulu has a goldmine of bingeable comedy content.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email