If you were a teenager in the early 2000s and sent dramatic messages on AIM, possessed a Trapper Keeper filled with gel pens, and either owned or dreamed of owning a see-through phone for your sick bedroom setup, you have *hopefully* seen Pen15. Hulu has released a new trailer for the show’s upcoming Season 2, Part 2 which will air on December 3rd.

The Emmy-nominated show follows the teenage lives of Maya (Maya Erskine) and Anna (Anna Kone) as they navigate everything from boys to bullies to parental divorces in this Hulu series. The trailer gives us some insight into the next season as the girls delve more into their romantic relationships with high school boys, deal with hurdles in their friendship, learn how to grapple with grief, navigate the painful divorce between Anna’s parents Kathy (Melora Walters) and Curtis (Taylor Nichols), and will force Maya to face disappointment in not being allowed to get her first cellphone.

The trailer also shows us that Maya’s cousin will be making a visit (or perhaps become a permanent fixture), and gives us a look into a new plot line in which the girls run away from home and befriend a stray dog.

The series first landed in February 2019 and was immediately met with critical acclaim. The show was created by co-stars, Erskine and Konkle, who also serve as head writers, and is based around their experiences in junior high. The production team includes Sam Zvibleman, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg.

While Erskine and Konkle are both in their thirties, they play teenagers in the show, but not in that Riverdale way where the teenagers look like ripped adults. The duo behind the Hulu comedy immerses themselves fully into character by creating a look as teenagerly awkward as possible complete with bad haircuts, braces, and the embarrassing clothing of the time. The other teenagers in the show are played by age-appropriate teens such as Taj Cross, Jonah Beres, and Anna Pniowsky.

The series really captures what it was to be a young person in the early 2000s and even today. As the girls try to fit in with the popular crowd and prove themselves to be ‘cool’, their friendship deepens and blossoms into an unbreakable bond.

If you need to binge the series, the earlier seasons are all available on Hulu. Get those away messages ready, be sure to feed your Tamagotchi, and check out the full trailer below to see what you can expect from the second half of Season 2 of Pen15, which debuts on December 3.

