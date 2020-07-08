This ‘PEN15’ Season 2 Release Date Teaser Will Remind You How Wild Seventh Grade Was

Hulu has finally revealed when PEN15 Season 2 will be released courtesy of a laugh-out-loud teaser trailer. The Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine-led comedy follows two middle schoolers coming-of-age in the early ’00s. It’s easily one of the best TV debuts I’ve seen in a long time, and I know I’m not the only one who was left clamoring for more episodes after binging Season 1 back in February 2019.

Well, now I’m full-on content because Hulu has confirmed Season 2 of PEN15 will land on Friday, September 18. But, to get to that release date reveal, you’ll have to watch a very fun teaser which previews tweens Anna (Konkle) and Maya (Erskine) as the embark on another rollercoaster year of middle school. This time around, the longtime BFFs will have to navigate fashion (Shout-out to that oversized Tommy Hilfiger logo T!), fitness (Maya’s muscles are a real sight to behold.), and some very interesting phone call topics. I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but I think Season 2 of PEN15 might be even better than Season 1? I’ll let you know for sure when September rolls around.

PEN15 Season 2 is set for release on September 18 on Hulu. You can check out the first teaser trailer below. For more, why not check out which Hulu comedy shows we recommend you watch ASAP.

Here’s the synopsis for PEN15 Season 2: