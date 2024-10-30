Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to star in Pendulum, a chilling thriller from Black Swan writer Mark Heyman, who also directs, with Darren Aronofsky producing the picture. The movie will be produced by Black Bear, and it brings together Aronofsky's production company Protozoa with Motel Mojave’s Jacob Jaffke and C2’s Dave Caplan. Principal photography on the movie is set to begin in March 2025 in New Mexico. The official logline is as follows:

Young couple Patrick (Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, drawn by the possibility of healing after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do anything to help his wife, but becomes distrustful of the retreat’s enigmatic leader even as Abigail falls under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must determine if the group's unconventional spiritual practices offer genuine healing – or mask a terrifying truth that threatens to consume them both.

Where Do I Know Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Darren Aronofsky From?

Image via Open Road Films

JGL has been in the entertainment industry since he was just a nipper. He first came to prominence in the 1990s with roles in Angels in the Outfield and as Tommy Solomon on the sitcom 3rd Rock from the Sun. As he transitioned into adult roles, he took on diverse characters in movies that became cult hits, such as 500 Days of Summer (2009), a modern romantic drama, and Inception (2010), Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller, where he portrayed Arthur, a skilled "extractor." He also appeared in Looper and The Dark Knight Rises, both release in 2012. His more recent work includes Super Pumped, a Showtime series where he plays Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

Aronofsky is an acclaimed director known for his psychologically intense and visually distinctive films. He made his name with the gut-wrenching and agonising 2000 film Requiem for a Dream. Aronofsky continued to impress with films like The Wrestler (2008) and Black Swan (2010), both dramas which explored the psychology of professional wrestling and ballet, with two wildly different perspectives. The stars of those films, Mickey Rourke and Natalie Portman were nominated for Oscars, with Portman winning. Aronofsky's most recent film, The Whale, saw Brendan Fraser also take home the Best Actor gong.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Pendulum, which is due to begin shooting in the spring of next year. In the meantime, you can keep track of any more news from Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Darren Aronofsky via our dedicated pages to the pair.