Penélope Cruz is one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation, as well as Spain's most well-known and celebrated stars. The showcase of Cruz's talents, which debuted in 1992's Jamón Jamón, ranges from appearances in blockbuster franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides to critically acclaimed films such as Volver by director Pedro Almodóvar, who has rapidly become a frequent collaborator.

Set to make her directorial debut soon, with an upcoming documentary that is said to be her "passion project" (via Variety), Cruz has proven to be a woman of many talents. Her acting abilities, though, are undeniably impressive, as showcased once more in the recent Michael Mann film Ferrari. To celebrate the star's gifts, we look back at Penélope Cruz's best works.

10 'Ferrari' (2023)

Director: Michael Mann

Set in the summer of 1957 and filmed in Modena, Italy, Ferrari is an Adam Driver-led biopic based on the life of Enzo Ferrari, following the car entrepreneur as he faces multiple issues in both his professional and personal life.

Debuting in theaters on Christmas day, this highly anticipated film has quickly become one of the most compelling in Cruz's career. The creator brings Laura Ferrari to life in a captivating manner and delivers a tour de force performance. According to Ferrari's director, she quickly became a perfect fit for the role. No doubt, Ferrari does not lack talented cast members and an entertaining, touching premise that keeps audiences invested.

9 'Live Flesh' (1997)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

In the intriguing Almodóvar drama picture Live Flesh, drug dealer Victor (Liberto Rabal) is released from jail only to find out that the woman he is still in love with, Elena (Francesca Neri), is married to the former policeman (Javier Bardem) — now a wheelchair basketball player — who Victor had previously shot and paralyzed. He swears revenge and prompts their paths to cross again.

While Live Flesh is not Almodóvar's best work to date, it still makes for an enjoyable time in front of the screen; it is original, gripping, and filled with great performances, namely by the standout star, Bardem. Cruz also showcases great efforts by bringing Isabel Plaza Caballero to life. Following their partnership in this film, the actor officially became the muse of the renowned filmmaker.

8 'Official Competition' (2021)

Director: Gastón Dupart, Mariano Cohn

One of Cruz's most recent projects is 2021's Official Competition, which focuses on three egocentric artists: a famous filmmaker (Cruz), Hollywood star Félix Rivero Antonio Banderas), and theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They are commissioned by a millionaire (José Luis Gómez) in search of fame and prestige to make a movie together.

Reflecting on art and pride, this genius, biting Gastón Dupart and Mariano Cohn showbiz satire movie provides audiences with a well-crafted and intelligent satire on the film industry — it offers viewers a full-grown and hilarious look at the subject through a captivating premise. As always, Cruz delivers a top-notch performance that elevates it to higher levels. Furthermore, it is the perfect pick for those who are looking to watch something fun and lighthearted.

7 'Open Your Eyes' (1997)

Director: Alejandro Amenábar

In Alejandro Amenábar's Open Your Eyes, a charming man named César (Eduardo Noriega) finds himself in a mental facility without having a clue why. His last memory? He meets the love of his life (Cruz) for one day and gets into a car accident, which causes irreversible physical damage.

Although flawed, Abre los Ojos is arguably a better feature than its American remake, Vanilla Sky, which also stars Cruz. Combining the genres of psychological thriller and romance, this surrealist feature will appeal to those who love puzzling premises that provide food for thought, as it meditates on morality, dreams versus illusion, and obsession. Additionally, it is surely a visually alluring movie that fully immerses audiences in its narrative.

6 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' (2008)

Director: Woody Allen

This 2008 feature depicts two close friends (Rebecca Hall and Scarlett Johansson) who decide to spend a summer holiday in Barcelona, Spain. In the meantime, they become enamored with the same man — a charismatic and recently divorced painter (Bardem). The film takes an interesting turn when his temperamental ex-wife (Cruz) and Vicky's fiancé (Kevin Dunn) re-enter the picture.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona was the film that earned Cruz her Best Supporting Actress Academy Award, so it surely deserves a spot among her most remarkable for the actor's performance alone. Filled with strong acting efforts, this clever, passionate film makes for a fun, moody watch that will keep viewers invested. It is not the best film in the filmography of the controversial director (and possibly his most relaxed and carefree), but it still captured many's attention.

5 'Pain and Glory' (2019)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Starring Banderas and Asier Etxeandia, Almodóvar's drama follows an aging filmmaker named Salvador Mallo, who looks back at the choices he has made in life when a series of vivid memories pop into his mind. In this tale of pain and glory, the past and present collide as Mallo recalls moments of his youth, including his mother, and the search for success, happiness, and love.

Equal parts tender and melancholic, Almodóvar's 2019 feature, originally titled Dolor Y Glória, is certainly worth adding to one's watchlist, especially for its masterful direction and Bandera's riveting performance, which turned out to be one of his most layered and assuredly a career-defining one. Cruz fascinates and delights audiences by playing Mallo's dedicated and beautiful mother, Jacinta.

4 'Broken Embraces' (2009)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Broken Embraces finds an ex-filmmaker (Lluís Homar) forced to confront his past when he is triggered by the death of a movie director whom he used to work with, Ernesto Martel (played by frequent Almodóvar collaborator, José Luis Gómez). Ten years prior, Ernesto and Mateo's friendship was put to the test — it became a battle to win Lena's (Cruz) affection and quickly spiraled out of control.

As per usual, the critically acclaimed filmmaker managed to awe many with his undeniable talents. This melodramatic romantic thriller is no exception when it comes to his best works, and the superb performances obviously add to it. Featuring a bunch of topics familiar to Almodóvar fans, such as adultery, family secrets, and homosexuality, Broken Embraces is incredibly intense.

3 'Parallel Mothers' (2021)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

The powerful drama Madres paralelas — or Parallel Mothers — tells the story of two women: middle-aged Janis (Cruz) and teenager Ana (Milena Smit). Pregnant by accident, the two meet each other in a hospital room about to give birth. While one is exultant, the other is scared and traumatized. A unique bond between the two forms as the characters exchange words that alter their lives in permanent ways.

It is not for no reason that the actor earned a Best Actress nod from the Academy for Parallel Mothers; her powerful performance is certainly the highlight of this intimate tale. Through a painful but poignant narrative, Almodóvar offers an unforgettable meditation on extramarital affairs, queerness, and broken families.

2 'All About My Mother' (1999)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

In this Oscar-winning film (it won Best Foreign Movie in 1999), audiences watch a woman (Cecilia Roth) as she struggles to get her life back in order and cope with the tragic loss of her 17-year-old son (Eloy Azorín) on his birthday. Meditating on loss and grief, the 1999 movie deserves a spot among Cruz's best.

Furthermore, with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%, All About My Mother is a fascinating and mature R-rated dramedy that explores self-destruction and femininity. It is perhaps the most complex, sophisticated, and mature movie of Almodóvar's entire body of work, providing audiences with a satisfying and thought-provoking story guaranteed to stick with audiences. In Todo sobre mi madre, Cruz plays the peculiar role of a pregnant and HIV-positive nun.

1 'Volver' (2006)

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Volver illustrates Raimunda and her sister as they mourn their mother, Irene, who had died several years ago in a house fire. A determined and resourceful woman, Raimunda fights to keep her family together despite her husband's betrayals. Their Aunt Paula (Chus Lampreave), who lives alone and is not doing well, passes soon. That is when the past returns (literally) in full force.

Cruz's first Best Actress nomination was for Almodóvar's compelling movie, and understandably so. This great film from Almodóvar's fantastic filmography features a refreshing plotline and memorable comedy bits guaranteed to keep viewers entertained. With gorgeous color and overall cinematography, Volver is, too, an undeniably visually alluring movie.

