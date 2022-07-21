Get ready for another Disney fairy tale musical. According to Deadline, the studio is developing a new musical comedy for the big screen titled Penelope. The film will be written by Robert Sudduth, who has extensive experience in the musical comedy arena. Fresh off the NBC hit Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Sudduth is currently working on the Paramount+ series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. This musical comedy serves as a prequel to the 1978 film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Penelope will be produced by Will Gluck through his Olive Bridge banner. Glick previously worked on the 2014 musical remake of Annie and the James Corden-led Peter Rabbit films. This marks Gluck's second announced project with Disney as, earlier this year, it was revealed that he is collaborating with Keith Bunin on a script for the live-action remake of Disney's 1970 animated film The Aristocats. Gluck is also executive producing the limited series Down the Rabbit Hole starring Samara Weaving.

Penelope will be loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale The Princess and the Pea. This is a story seldom brought to the screen, with the most famous adaptation being the 1959 Broadway musical Once Upon a Mattress, starring Carol Burnett. This was later adapted for TV with The Wonderful World of Disney in 2005. Andersen's other works have been a popular source for Disney throughout the years, beginning in 1931 with the Silly Symphony short The Ugly Duckling. Other Disney titles include 1989's The Little Mermaid, the 2006 short The Little Matchgirl, and the incredibly popular Frozen franchise, inspired by The Snow Queen. Another significant Andersen adaptation is Don Bluth's Thumbelina from 1997. At this time, it is unknown if Penelope is being developed in animation or live-action. However, given Sudduth and Gluck's previous experience in live-action, it is reasonable to assume that this will not be an animated film.

The Princess and the Pea is the tale of a prince on a mission to find the perfect princess. One night, a young woman arrives at his castle, claiming to be a princess. She is let inside and given a bed to sleep on. However, a pea has been placed at the bottom of several mattresses to test the sensitivity of the woman. The following morning, after it is revealed that she was sensitive enough to be kept awake by the pea under the mattresses, the prince realizes that he has found his true love.