This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Mark Duplass' indie television debut, "Penelope," premieres September 24 on Netflix in the U.S.

The coming-of-age series stars Megan Stott and features a blend of sincerity and hilarity.

Created by Mel Eslyn, the show follows a teenage girl who trades modern life for the wilderness.

Mark Duplass’ next project is headed to a television screen (hopefully) near you. According to Variety, the Duplass brother’s next project Penelope was just confirmed to have a release date of September 24 on Netflix. The series is additionally reported to be exclusively dropping in the U.S. — at least for now.

Penelope is billed as a coming-of-age series that will center Megan Stott of Little Fires Everywhere fame as the series’ eponymous main character. The series’ cast will also feature Krisha Fairchild from the 2015 psychological drama Krisha as well as Austin Abrams from the teen mega-hit Euphoria. While Stott is confirmed to be playing the show’s main protagonist, any specific details about the roles of Abrams and Fairchild are being kept under wraps.

This series will mark the debut of Mark Duplass’s reported new focus on creating indie television. Opening with a 16-year-old girl who feels deeply incompatible with her modern life, the show will then follow main character Penelope as she trades in this life for one spent wandering in the wilds of Washington. As she becomes familiar with her new remote surroundings, Penelope will make new discoveries about life, relationships, and herself.

What Else Are The Duplass Brothers Famous For?

Image via Collider

While Penelope is backed by Duplass Brothers Productions, it seems that the other half of the Duplass Brothers pair, Jay Duplass, will not be involved in the project. But the Duplass brothers’ extensive list of creative projects together may give audiences a hint as to the tone of Penelope. Starting off their career with a series of independent mumblecore films like The Puffy Chair, the brothers’ production company later spawned hits like the Bill Hader-led dramedy The Skeleton Twins.

Adding the brothers’ past television work to this mix only further emphasizes their inclinations toward mixing comedy and drama. Their 2015 HBO series Togetherness used both genres as a vehicle to explore marriage and friendship, with their later anthology series Room 104 often bridging the tonal gap between humor and horror. Whatever events will unfold in Penelope, it seems safe to guess that the show’s main character is in for a healthy blend of sincerity and hilarity alike.

With the series currently greenlit for eight episodes, it is not yet confirmed whether Penelope’s adventures will continue after the finale, or whether the show will unfold as a one-season miniseries. More answers about Mark Duplass’s next project will likely arise between now and the premiere date — and luckily for us, we now know exactly when that is.

Penelope will premiere September 24 on Netflix in the U.S. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show and any other coming-of-age indie projects.

Penelope A sixteen-year-old who feels alienated from contemporary civilization is pulled into the uncharted wilderness and starts to build a new life for herself there. Release Date January 24, 2024 Creator Mel Eslyn Cast Megan Stott , Austin Abrams Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Get Netflix