This September, HBO and Max bring viewers back to the grim, dangerous streets of Gotham City with The Penguin, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2022's The Batman. Set to begin airing on September 19, the series stars Colin Farrell, once again buried beneath a mountain of prosthetics, as Oswald “Oz” Cobb, also known as The Penguin. The eight-episode series will explore his ruthless rise to power after the death of Gotham’s crime lord, Carmine Falcone, and Total Film have released some new images ahead of next week's premiere.

While The Batman leaned heavily into detective noir with its brooding exploration of Bruce Wayne's fight for justice, The Penguin turns toward gangster noir. This shift in tone sets the stage for an intricate tale of mob power struggles and criminal alliances. The story is set in the immediate aftermath of Falcone’s assassination and dives deep into Gotham’s violent underworld as Oz seeks to claim the criminal throne.

Who Else is in 'The Penguin'?

One of the highlights of the series is the introduction of Falcone’s children, most notably Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti. Sofia, known as the serial killer "The Hangman" in the comics, is primed to challenge Oz’s grip on Gotham’s criminal empire. Adding to the tension, the Maroni crime family and Rhenzy Feliz’s character, Victor Aguilar—a wild card who becomes Oz’s apprentice—will muddy the waters further.

The Penguin will be an in-depth character study, offering audiences a chance to understand one of Batman’s most iconic villains in a way never before explored on screen. The show also explores Oz’s complicated relationship with his mother, which should give fans a look at the depth of his character, beneath his tough, ruthless exterior.

Farrell, who earned praise for his unrecognisable performance in The Batman, is set to captivate audiences once again with his portrayal of a man determined to take control by any means necessary. His transformation into the Penguin has already become a focal point of the series, and his performance promises to be a standout.

Perhaps most exciting of all is The Penguin’s role in connecting The Batman to its upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II, scheduled for release in 2026. The series is expected to fill in crucial narrative gaps, making it essential viewing for fans looking to stay up-to-date with Gotham’s evolving storylines.

With high-stakes power plays, richly developed characters, and a visual style that mirrors the dark, moody tone of The Batman, The Penguin is shaping up to be one of the must-watch shows of the year. Buckle up—Gotham is about to get a lot more dangerous.