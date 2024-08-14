The Big Picture The Penguin spin-off series explores Oswald Cobblepot's rise in Gotham's criminal underworld after the events of The Batman.

The Falcone crime family will play a significant role in The Penguin, setting the stage for a clash of power and control.

While Robert Pattinson's Batman has not been confirmed to appear, the timeline suggests his presence in the series is possible.

The first spin-off series set in Matt Reeves' Batman universe just got an exciting new look. The official Penguin X account has unveiled four new photos from The Penguin, showing off four members of the Falcone crime family. The new images include looks at Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, Michael Zegen's Alberto Falcone, Michael Kelly's Johnny Vitti, and James Madio's Milo Grapa. The Penguin is set after the events of The Batman and sees Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin, (Colin Farrell) attempt to take control of Gotham's criminal underworld in the wake of Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) death. The first of eight episodes of The Penguin will premiere on Max on September 19 and will air one episode weekly until the season finale on November 7.

Although Reeves is not writing or directing The Penguin, he is involved in a producing capacity to ensure the vision of the world he brought to life in The Batman remains intact in the HBO spin-off series. Craig Zobel will direct The Penguin and is best known for his work directing the 2020 film The Hunt, the dark slasher horror which stars Hilary Swank. Zobel also directed one episode of Westworld, and more recently helmed all seven episodes of the HBO original series, Mare of Easttown. Lauren LeFranc penned the script for The Penguin and will serve as the showrunner, and her most notable work came on the Marvel Netflix show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and also the Maddie Hasson-led series Impulse.

Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman Appear in ‘The Penguin’?

From the moment The Penguin spin-off series was announced, the question on everyone's mind was whether Robert Pattison's Batman would play a role in the series. While Batman has not yet been confirmed to appear in The Penguin, the timeline of the series makes it impossible to rule out. Batman goes to great lengths in the film to foil Penguin's plan and proves that he won't stand idly by while Cobblepot wreaks havoc on the city for his own personal gain. With The Penguin being set after the events of The Batman and a Batman sequel on the way, unless Bruce Wayne is on vacation, he's somewhere around Gotham City and will surely be keeping an eye on all the criminal activity going on.

The Penguin will premiere on September 19. Check out the new images from the series above and prepare for The Penguin by watching The Batman, now streaming on Max.

