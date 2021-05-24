Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming animal documentary series, Penguin Town. The likely masterpiece, narrated by Patton Oswalt, follows a group of endangered African penguins. Netflix's eight-episode series will follow their escapades through the shores of Cape Town as they must try to find mates, a place to live, and provide for their chicks.

The trailer for the new series establishes the perfect tone for a show about penguins. Led by Oswalt’s enthusiastic, comedic narration, Penguin Town looks as if it will provide all the cute, funny, and inspiring moments that fans of nature documentaries crave. The trailer teases glimpses of different edge-of-your-seat moments, from an injured penguin in rehab to another bracing against a brutal ocean wave.

Penguin Town isn’t Netflix’s first stab at a wholesome nature show, however, it could become a new fan favorite. Thus far, many of its previous nature productions have taken place within the unofficial David Attenborough shared universe, such as Our Planet and Life in Color. If Penguin Town can reach those heights, there’s no reason it can’t be the cult hit of the summer.

Penguin Town will be available to stream on Netflix on June 16. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the series below.

“You’ve never met penguins like these before. Forget ice and snow, this rowdy colony of African penguins are hitting the sun-drenched beaches and breaking all the rules. Every summer, these tuxedoed birds vie for prime real estate on the sandy shores of Simon’s Town, south of Cape Town, and stir things up. While humans apply sun block and wax their surfboards, these endangered little guys, who have adapted to heat and can travel long distances, are causing traffic jams in the streets and bringing mayhem to this tropical paradise. Their mission: find a mate, make babies and not go extinct! Filled with boisterous shenanigans and loads of adorable penguins — from the troublemaking “Car Park Gang” to the sweet and cuddly newlyweds Mr. & Mrs C. — this eight-part series from Red Rock Films about the real lives of African penguins brings flipper-flapping fun and drama. Join the ride … this town is gonna get painted black and white!”

