It’s official, Gotham’s most terrifying aquatic bird nicknamed villain is getting his own spinoff series courtesy of HBO Max. That’s right, The Penguin is about to have his day in the sun. Following the massive success of The Batman’s opening weekend, the streaming platform ordered up a straight-to-series call for The Penguin (working title). Starring Colin Farrell, who took on the role of the villain otherwise known as Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman, the new show plans to tell more of the story behind this tortured soul.

News surrounding the cigar-smoking character’s spinoff was first brought to our attention back in September 2021, when it was reported that the series would put a “Scarface-like” twist on The Penguin’s origin story. Then, in December, it was revealed that Farrell would in fact come back to don the facial prosthetics that made him completely unrecognizable to star as the titular character. And now, as previously mentioned, following the box office crushing opening weekend of The Batman, HBO Max has jumped on the new series.

Coming from the creative mind of Lauren LeFranc who will pen the series, act as showrunner, and executive produce, The Penguin promises to take audiences on a deep dive of all things surrounding one of DC’s most notorious bad guys. The Batman director, Matt Reeves, will also have his hand and creative input in the mix as an executive producer alongside Farrell, Dylan Clark, Daniel Pipski, and Adam Kassan. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions will produce with Dylan Clark Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Rounding it out on the production side of things will be co-executive producer, Rafi Crohn.

Just as sure as we are that The Penguin will be a streaming success, HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey said the platform is “thrilled” to draw in more DC viewers with the new origin story. Also in the statement, Reeves congratulated Farrell for his unparalleled portrayal of the umbrella loving Cobblepot, adding that he was excited to be given the “chance to thoroughly explore the inner life” centered around the mobster. And what would the announcement be without a message from the actor behind the rising crime-lord himself? Farrell stated that he “couldn’t be more excited” to share more of the world of Oz with audiences everywhere and to shed light on just how the up and comer took over the corrupt Gotham City, adding that it “will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Following its March 4 release in North America, The Batman brought in a whopping $258 million to the global box office. With fans and critics alike praising the storyline, directorial work by Reeves, and character portrayals by Farrell, Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, and the rest of the ensemble, the film has already become a piece of DC canon. While we await more information surrounding the newly announced project, you can be sure that Collider will keep you up to date with any and all bits of information as they roll in.

