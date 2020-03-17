Watch: Penguins Roaming Around an Empty Aquarium Is Absolutely Delightful

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic is certainly a scary situation, but with it comes some rather clever and entertaining opportunities. The spread of the virus has forced all sorts of organizations to close their doors for a while, especially those that rely on lots and lots of foot traffic: theme parks, movie theaters, film festivals, and more. Zoos and aquariums are also included on that list, but some of them have found unique ways to stay relevant even without the crowds.

Thanks to the Internet and live-stream technology, zoos and aquariums around the world have opened up their vacant attractions to the animals housed within it. Social media delighted to the wobbly exploration of curious penguins as they roamed an otherwise empty aquarium, while ongoing live cams of other denizens of zoos and aquariums grant people everywhere a temporary reprieve from their quarantine. Some zoos have even gone the extra mile to offer up live-streamed educational content for those kids stuck at home while schools are closed. So a big thanks to the innovative organizations and the professional animal caretakers behind the scenes who are keeping us sane in these uncertain times.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and their delightful penguins (and personnel):

Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴 Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

The adventure continues! 🐧🐧

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Here’s Fiona (and her caretakers) at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden:

We’re live at Hippo Cove for our first Home Safari with everyone’s favorite hippo, Fiona! Pay close attention! You’ll find the answers to this fun quiz throughout the video: https://form.jotform.com/200726237919156. Complete the quiz to be entered to win four tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo to visit once we’ve reopened! Join us each day at 3pm EDT as we highlight different animals that call the Cincinnati Zoo home. Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, March 16, 2020

Additionally, the Cincinnati Zoo will be livestreaming “Home Safari Facebook Live” events for kids home from school every weekday at 3pm ET.

Check out the polar bear cubs on a live cam at Netherlands’ Ouwehand Zoo, in addition to many other live cams around the world. You can also watch lions, elephants, pandas, and naked mole rats on the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, as well. There’s a bunch of live animal cams available at San Diego Zoo and their related Safari Park during the closure, too.