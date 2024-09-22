Madagascar did a wonderful job of introducing new characters that expanded the pop culture legacy of DreamWorks Animation. But one of the best things to come out of the movie directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath was the eventual development of The Penguins of Madagascar. The spin-off took the lovable gang of secret agents and turned them into the protagonists of their own adventure. And now, more than a decade after the project made its way to the big screen, The Penguins of Madagascar has found plenty of success on Freevee.

The Penguins of Madagascar takes Skipper (Tom McGrath), Kowalski (Chris Miller), Private (Christopher Knights), and Rico (Conrad Vernon) away from the drama usually seen in the main Madagascar movies. Instead, the gang is left to deal with an international conspiracy against a villain from their past. The only problem is that they can't remember the last time they fought against Dave (John Malkovich). The team's carelessness for their own backstory motivates the evil octopus to go beyond what he had originally planned for the Earth. Only the Penguins could be able to stop him in time, in the animated spin-off that went on to earn $373.5 million at the global box office.

While the highly entertaining spin-off attempted to take the franchise in a different direction, it wasn't as successful as the other Madagascar movies. Before this movie was released, Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted earned $746 million at the global box office. The Penguins of Madagascar showed how viewers were ready to move on toward what DreamWorks animation had planned for the future. But even if the story that followed the penguins wasn't a huge hit in theaters, audiences are finally giving it some love on Freevee.

The Voice Cast of 'The Penguins of Madagascar'

Close

The main gang was ready to reprise their roles from previous Madagascar entries, and The Penguins of Madagascar also featured wonderful additions to the franchise. Before starring as Doctor Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Benedict Cumberbatch brought Agent Classified to life with his voice. The character was the leader of the North Wind secret agency. Ken Jeong could be heard as Short Fuse, and Werner Herzog appeared as a fictional version of himself. The Penguins were ready to go beyond what Madagascar and their own television series had to offer in this explosive film.

The Penguins of Madagascar is currently streaming on Freevee. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Watch on Freevee