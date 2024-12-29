Penny Dreadful is one of those series that’s ardently beloved by its fanbase but remains underrated in the general sphere. Unique and ambitious to the point of fearless and unafraid to indulge in a smorgasbord mixture of soap opera delights, creator and writer John Logan fills his Gothic horror monster mash with complicated moral ambiguity, unrepentant gore, equally unrepentant sex, an impeccable atmosphere, and an ensemble of figures from classic literature that reside in the public domain. We have Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway) and his Creature (Rory Kinnear), Dorian Gray (Reeve Carney), and eventually, the big bad vampire himself — Count Dracula (Christian Camargo).

But it's this series' leading man who deserves a closer look. Josh Hartnett plays a repurposed version of Lon Chaney Jr.'s character from the 1941 film The Wolf Man; in broad strokes summarized by tropes, Ethan Chandler, born Ethan Lawrence Talbot, is a Victorian rogue, an unrivaled sharpshooter, and a human-eating werewolf. Recently, Hartnett has enjoyed a renewed rush of attention thanks to his turns in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and M. Night Shyamalan's Trap, the latter an especially eerie yet mesmerizing performance. Years before either project, Hartnett ruled Showtime with a role less showy but just as subtle, and one that's been unfairly overlooked in the eight years since Penny Dreadful wrapped its three-season run. I'm begging the world to give this gun-toting, lupine, bisexual, and irrepressibly sexy man his due.

Who Is Ethan Chandler in 'Penny Dreadful'?

image via Showtime

Viewers first meet Ethan Chandler during his "acting" days — a polite way of describing the fact that he wastes his marksmanship skills and overall life away in the employ of a traveling roadshow. The moment the American living on English shores encounters Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a magnetic woman seeking a hired gun for a secret assignment, she clocks both his onstage and off-stage act. Vanessa describes Ethan — to his face, no less — as a man drowning himself in easy vices, and who's more than willing to suppress his complicated competency, not to mention how dangerous he is underneath his easy-going manner and sharp-toothed smile. Intrigued as much by her verbal dressing-down as he is by her monetary offer, Ethan accompanies Vanessa on a late-night exploration that happens to include vampires.

Ethan might initially be shocked by such ghastly undead creatures, but as a werewolf himself, he has firsthand experience with the supernatural world, specifically how humans can be twisted against their will into bloodthirsty animals. Penny Dreadful's central theme surrounds individuals outcast by society for their differences but who desperately desire to be loved; like the rest of the series' deeply lovable yet morally discomfiting characters, Ethan has been brutalized by loss, pain, and guilt, and becomes brutal in return. He might put on quite the smooth show on the surface, but he exists in a state of nigh-constant emotional disarray.

Josh Hartnett Delivers a Layered and Engaging Performance in 'Penny Dreadful'