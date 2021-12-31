Hot Toys' 1/6 scale Pennywise figure from 2017's It and its 2019 sequel It Chapter Two has just received its own unboxing video from Sideshow Collectibles on YouTube, which showcases the toy and all its attributes. The highly-detailed Pennywise figure is currently available for pre-order, and the unboxing video goes through all of the specifics of the item, including the packaging, all of the toy's contents, figure sculpt, articulation, accessories, display bases, and poses.

The toy is modeled after Bill Skarsgard's incarnation of the infamous killer clown, and includes two hand-painted head sculpts of Pennywise. Two heads are definitely better than one in this situation, especially when one of the heads in question contains a devious smile, while the other features fangs and rows of sharp teeth. Pennywise's signature outfit is included, equipped with the weathered puffed sleeve shirt with the lace collar, layered wrist wrap, and belt, as well as the weathered gray and white pants. This outfit is sure to include every meticulous detail any superfan would crave in an action figure. The clown's face is also extremely detailed, with cracks in the forehead and movie-accurate skin texture.

The Pennywise figure also includes many exciting accessories, such as the memorable red balloon, an unsettling Pennywise Jack-in-the-Box, a sculpted paper boat, a skateboard, a severed arm, and a specially designed sewer grate diorama base with a translucent water effect. The Pennywise figure's 1/6 scale body has over thirty points of articulation, and it includes eleven interchangeable hands for a variety of poses and display options.

Andy Muschetti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It grossed $701.8 million against a $35 million budget, while the 2019 sequel racked up a healthy $473.1 million against a $79 million budget. With the huge international success of both these films, it's no surprise merchandise based on the franchise is still wildly popular. The figure is currently priced at $267 on Sideshow.com and will be available for shipping soon. Check out the exclusive Sideshow Collectibles unboxing video and more photos of the figure below.

