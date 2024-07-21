The Big Picture Pennywise, Stephen King's most terrifying creation, preys on our deepest fears through shapeshifting and feeding on children's terror.

Pennywise's chilling cameos in other works like Space Jam showcase his lasting impact beyond the original It story and adaptations.

References to Pennywise appear in various Stephen King novels and stories, connecting a legacy of fear spanning decades.

In 1986, Stephen King was already a household name, a prolific master of horror ever since his debut novel, Carrie, in 1974. 12 years later, he released his most shocking book, It. Set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, like many of King's stories, It is at once a coming-of-age story and a terrifying fright fest about a killer clown named Pennywise. The demon clown has given generations nightmares, not just from King's tome, but also a wildly popular miniseries and a recent two-part film release. Those aren't the only appearances of Pennywise, however. He has a brief appearance in another movie you might know in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it a moment, but he also casts a dark shadow over many of Stephen King's novels and short stories. Pennywise might reside in a sewer, but in King's world, he is everywhere.

Pennywise Is Stephen King's Most Terrifying Creation

Stephen King is called the master of horror for a reason. Throughout the '70s and '80s, everything he wrote was gold. He released hit after hit, with so many of them adapted into popular feature films. There was Carrie, The Shining, The Stand, Cujo, Pet Sematary, and so many more, but It was different. Telekinetic teenage girls, rabid dogs, and demonic zombie babies might be terrifying, but none of them held a candle to Pennywise. The killer clown was something more sinister, a creation that preyed on our worst fears. The same reason we're afraid of dolls is why we're afraid of clowns, due to the inability of our brains to recognize those faces as human.

Stephen King created Pennywise based on those fears, but what made him especially scary were two things: One, Pennywise is not a man. For much of the novel, we don't know exactly what Pennywise is, but we know he's not human and so, can not be defeated by conventional means. He is an otherworldly shapeshifter who becomes what we fear most, and who lives to feed on that fear. That's bad enough, but in It, the tastiest prey for Pennywise is children. The book begins with one of the most shocking scenes imaginable, with poor little Georgie being pulled down into the sewers. In It, no one was safe, especially the reader.

Pennywise Has a Cameo in a Movie Outside of 'It'

Just four years after the novel was released, It was adapted for the screen, but not the big screen. Instead, it was formed into a two-part miniseries for ABC. With some of TV's biggest stars of the moment, like Richard Thomas, John Ritter, and Harry Anderson headlining, Stephen King's It was a success, even if the second part wasn't as good as the first. Most of that positive attention is due to the chills-inducing performance of Tim Curry as Pennywise. The man most known for The Rocky Horror Picture Show was unrecognizable under the makeup, like a white-faced Freddy Krueger who verbally tortured his victims before killing them.

27 years later, It was finally adapted for the big screen in a move a lot of people didn't want. Fans saw Tim Curry as Pennywise, and just like no one else but Robert Englund could play Freddy, no one was up to the task of playing Pennywise. Then audiences got a look at Bill Skarsgård. His Pennywise, with that high-pitched voice and roaming eye, was just as scary as Curry's, and it's not crazy to argue that he was even better. It was a monster at the box office, taking in $702 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. Although 2019's It Chapter Two wasn't loved quite as much as the first, it still made a very impressive $473 million across the globe.

This wasn't technically the last time Pennywise was seen on screen either. In 2021, Space Jam: A New Legacy, starring NBA great LeBron James, has a bizarre moment when, during a basketball game, Warner Bros. threw in every IP they had in a nonsensical cameo. King Kong was there, and so were the gremlins from the Gremlins films, and even the titular demon from The Nun, along with Pennywise himself. It's CGI and his appearance is very brief (he does little more than stand in the background during a crowd shot), but it doesn't make sense why a clown who kills kids is shown in a movie for kids.

Many of Stephen King's Novels and Stories Have Mentioned Pennywise

Pennywise has shown up in TV and film adaptations and has a head-scratching cameo in a separate movie, but he's around even more in Stephen King's novels and short stories. While he's not physically present, he is a legend around Derry, Maine, a being who is talked about by other characters who have encountered him or his surviving victims during their own stories. In the 1973 short story "Gray Matter," published 13 years before It, a character tells a story about a giant spider that lives in the sewers. In 1976's The Shining, Dick Hallorann, the elderly cook who befriends Danny Torrance, saves the father of Mike Hanlon, one of the kids in It, in a dance club fire that's mentioned in It. In 1977's The Stand, there lives a man in Nebraska named Ben Hanscom, the adult version of one of the kids who battled Pennywise.

While these works tie into a novel that didn't even exist yet, connections to Pennywise begin to appear more after 1986. The very next year, Tommy Jacklin in The Tommyknockers sees a clown with eyes like silver dollars in a sewer drain staring at him. 1994's Insomnia takes place in Derry and speaks of the events around Pennywise from the 1950s. 2001's Dreamcatcher takes place in Derry, Maine also, with characters talking about a serial killer in a clown suit, and includes a scene where someone has spray-painted "Pennywise Lives" on a memorial. In the 2002 novel Gwendy's Final Task, several scenes occur in Derry, with many residents suggesting that Pennywise might still be alive. Then there's 11/22/63 from 2011, where Jake Epping time travels back to 1958 and hears young Richie Tozier and Beverly Marsh talking about a clown after they did battle with Pennywise. Lastly, in the 2018 novella Elevation, there is a band named Pennywise and the Clowns.

With at least one new Stephen King book coming out every year, don't be surprised if we hear about Pennywise again in print. While we don't know when that will be, we do know the next time we'll see the killer clown on screen. It has already been announced that Bill Skarsgård will be putting the white makeup back on for the new Max series, Welcome To Derry. Pennywise has been feeding on our fear for decades, and it's not going to stop anytime soon.

