Stephen King has created some of the most famous and terrifying villains in horror. Among those villains is Pennywise, who originates in King’s 1986 novel “IT”. Pennywise is a murderous creature that takes on the form of a clown and kills its victims by shifting into their worst fear and feeding off of said fear. Pennywise is hard to describe as a villain, in the sense that we don’t entirely know what it is. The television and movie adaptations don’t dwell too much on Pennywise’s origin outside of how it only comes back every 27 years. But the novel gives us a bit more insight into the shapeshifting entity, including how it calls itself “The Eater of Worlds”, and what that self-proclaimed title means.

What is Pennywise in ‘IT’?

“IT” is notoriously long, published at over 1000 pages, so we get to know more about what Pennywise is and where it came from. The full explanation is long and complicated, but to put it simply, Pennywise comes from a void called the Macroverse, but it came to Earth hundreds of years ago and lived underground of what would eventually become Derry, Maine — where “IT” is set. Due to Pennywise’s shapeshifting abilities, its true form is unknown, and is also unfathomable to the human eye, and thus its species is known as Deadlights.

Pennywise takes on the everyday form of a clown because it’s one of the most common fears among people, but it has the ability to shift into any person or creature to torment and scare its victims. Pennywise also primarily targets children, since they’re easier to manipulate and frighten, and it prefers its victims to be scared as it “gives more flavor”. In both the novel and its adaptations, Pennywise shifts into many different forms, from a librarian, to a leper, to a woman in a painting, and even some of the Losers, to taunt and manipulate the group of kids. But aside from referring to itself as “Pennywise the Dancing Clown”, it also deems itself “The Eater of Worlds”, which is a much heavier title.

Why is Pennywise Called “The Eater of Worlds”?