Iconic killer clown and personification of evil Pennywise is the reason for so many childhood fears. From stray balloons floating in the streets to blood in the bathroom sink, you can thank the iconic 1990 miniseries IT for your fear of big honking clown shoes. Based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, the miniseries has haunted viewers for over thirty years now. And a new documentary, Pennywise: The Story of IT, will soon take us on a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the series, and Deadline reports that UK distribution rights for the film will be picked up by Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment.

Pennywise: The Story of IT is co-directed by John Capopiano and Christopher Griffiths. The documentary originally premiered at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival in Spain, and has already been picked up for US distribution by Cinedigm. The documentary will give a look at the man behind the clown visage, the iconic Tim Curry, who brought the character to life. The film will feature interviews with Curry along with the other stars of the miniseries, including Seth Green and Richard Thomas. The film will explore many topics, including the series' influence on widespread coulrophobia (that's the fear of clowns) to the groundbreaking nature of Tim Curry's performance.

The new deal with Kaleidoscope Entertainment was signed by Spencer Pollard, who is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Home Entertainment as well as Unannounced Film Company's Laurence Gronall. Of the deal, Pollard said, "[w]e are very excited to be working on this brilliant story. The story of Pennywise when released in the US was trending on Twitter and we expect it to be a real fans' favorite."

The documentary will certainly be essential viewing for all horror fans, and it's about time we get an in-depth look at one of the most iconic Stephen King adaptations. In recent years, the miniseries has taken a backseat to the 2017 and 2019 two-part adaptation films, which introduced a new generation of horror fans to the demented clown. However, there is certainly no replacing Tim Curry as the definitive Pennywise, and the upcoming documentary will finally give proper credit to the man behind the clown nose. Curry, who played Pennywise in the original miniseries, is responsible for many iconic and campy performances including his roles in Clue and Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The digital release of the film is set for October 3. The DVD and Blu-ray release for the film is set for October 24, just in time for Halloween. You can check out the trailer for the project below.