Last month, HBO Max unveiled the trailer for Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, a television series produced by Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon, based on DC's Batman comics. The show, which premiered in 2019, aired its first two seasons on the premium cable channel Epix before moving to the WarnerMedia digital platform in 2022. The move was announced at the DC Fandome event in October last year after Pennyworth was been renewed for a third season. In August this year, HBO Max announced that the series which was originally titled Pennyworth will now be called Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler. Heller recently talked about the move and shared what made him agree to the change in platform.

"Years ago, people had very few choices. Now it’s much more like a supermarket,” Heller told Deadline recently, adding,

“I don’t mean to be crass about this, but you’re on a shelf and where you are on the shelf becomes very important in a way that it wasn’t before. So platforms matter. We are just very excited to be in the center aisle, in the middle of shelf, next to the cornflakes instead of up there with the maple honey granola with soy granules in it. All of those cereals have an audience, but you get a bigger audience if you’re next to the Frosted Flakes.”

The showrunner further added that visibility helps their viewership growing, arguing that the name recognition — most Batman fans likely know who Alfred Pennyworth is — is not enough to get eyeballs on the screen.

Image via HBO Max

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler joins several other DC titles such as Doom Patrol, Titans and Peacemaker on HBO Max. The first two seasons of the show will also be available on the streaming platform. The show stars Jack Bannon as Wayne's family's long-time butler Alfred Pennyworth, an ex-SAS soldier and owner of a security company who starts working with billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) in the '60s, by helping him with his philanthropic ventures. The third season of the show will see Alfred investigating a shady governmental experiment that uses a mind-control drug on citizens. The show also stars Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson and Simon Manyonda.

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler is streaming on HBO Max now.