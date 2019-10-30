‘Pennyworth’ Gets Renewed for a Swingin’ Sixties Second Season on Epix

0

For decades, Alfred Pennyworth was seen as a symbol of servitude in the Batman mythology. He was the Wayne family’s butler for generations, becoming a bit of a surrogate father for Bruce Wayne/Batman in the process. He’s been played by legends like Michael Caine on screen. But we’ve never seen Alfred the way we’ve seen him in Pennyworth, a buoyantly entertaining Epix series that follows a young Alfred (Jack Bannon), his burgeoning relationship with a young Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), and their swingin’ 1960s adventures. As reported by Deadline, Epix has renewed the DC action drama for season two.

In the world of Pennyworth, Alfred is fresh off a stint in the British Special Air Service when he meets Thomas Wayne in 1960s London. The two join forces to ward off threatening advances from the Raven Society, a conspiratorial group wishing to take over the British government. All of this makes for atypically stylish, compelling spy thriller television — the “DC comic book mythology” of it all is just icing on the cake, as far as I’m concerned. It’s exciting that Epix believes in the vision enough to keep it going for another season, and their president Michael Wright had nothing but optimism when explaining his decision:

Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike. It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must-watch series. We can’t wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season.

One final thought, for potential Pennyworth skeptics: If you loved Agent Carter and mourned its early, unfair cancellation, Pennyworth just might scratch that “British period comic book spy drama” itch. And you can find out for yourself, now that you know it’s getting a season two. For more on Pennyworth, check out our interview with show creators Bruno Heller and Danny Cannon.