‘Pennyworth’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Lucius Fox and a Thomas Wayne Twist

Epix has unveiled the first Pennyworth Season 2 teaser trailer while also announcing the show’s premiere date and some curious casting news. The second season of the drama series that reimagines the DC Comics character of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) will premiere on Epix on December 13, 2020, followed by a second episode on December 20th and a two-part mid-series finale on December 27th. Indeed, filming on Pennyworth Season 2 was halted due to COVID earlier this year, so the remaining episodes of Season 2 won’t air until sometime in 2021.

But Epix is still letting fans get a look at the first few episodes of the season, which have some surprises. For one, Simon Manyonda (His Dark Materials) is playing the character of Lucius Fox, newly introduced in Season 2. And Jessica de Gouw will be playing the character of Melanie Troy. There’s also the matter of Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) revealing that he’s engaged in this teaser trailer – to someone other than Martha Wayne. Shocker!

James Purefoy is also a new series regular for Season 2 alongside Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram, and Harriet Slater. The teaser trailer and new casting information were both unveiled at New York Comic-Con this past weekend, and you can watch the full panel below the trailer.

Check out the Pennyworth Season 2 trailer below, followed by the NYCC panel and the Season 2 poster.